Man, dog saved from frigid pond

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs police officer saved a local man and his dog after they fell through the ice on a neighborhood pond Sunday evening, a police spokesman said Monday.

The man, who is in his 60s, was walking his dog about 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Shale Creek Trail, and as they approached a frozen pond near the end of their neighborhood, the dog darted out onto the ice and fell through, said Cpl. Patrick Langley, the department's public information officer.

The man called 911 for help, but "he didn't wait" and went out on the ice himself to try to save his dog, also falling into the water, Langley said.

When officer Tyler Ward arrived to help, the man had already reached his dog and was able to push him across the ice toward Ward, who dragged the dog to shore safely, he said.

The man made his way closer to shore and Ward threw one end of his jacket to him "since he didn't have a rope," and pulled him up out of the water as well.

Ward then got the man and his dog back to their home, where the man was checked out by LifeNet personnel. "He was OK, and I don't think he had to be transported," Langley said. "He was just very cold."

The dog was also OK, he said, and didn't require further medical treatment either.