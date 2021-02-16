More on way, forecasters predict, as snow-hit area starts digging out

The whole Carrillo family got out on Monday afternoon for a little impromptu snowball fight in the front yard of their home on Cherry Street. Antonio Carrillo was catching fire from his sons, Miguel, 11, in the orange sweatshirt, and 13-year-old Jesus (left), while his daughter, 6-year-old Abigail, (right) reloads. Cheering them on but staying out of the fray was mom, Luz Maria Carrillo (not shown). (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Pine Bluff got somewhere between 5 and 8 inches of snow on Monday, and the storm coming on Wednesday will add either a half-inch of sleet or another 3 to 6 inches of snow or some of both, forecasters said.

Thomas Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a forecast is still being worked on for the Wednesday storm.

"There's a snow/sleet mix moving into southeast Arkansas," he said Monday, "and the cutoff is very close to the Pine Bluff area."

Jones said there will be some warmer air at higher altitudes in that system, and that those currents will dictate whether the storm produces snow or sleet or a mixture of both.

Jones said the precipitation will start about sunrise on Wednesday and continue all day and through the night, with the highest chance -- 90% -- occurring on Wednesday afternoon, with a high that day of 26.

Asked if any of the precipitation could fall as freezing rain, Jones said that could happen closer to Monticello, although it's a possibility nearer to Pine Bluff as well.

Whatever falls, he said, will only be added to Monday's total snowfall because, with the cold temperatures, none of the earlier snow is going anywhere.

The high on Monday was "a balmy 13 degrees," Jones said, adding that the record for the 15th of February is 7, meaning a new record could be set if the temps fall below that by midnight.

The prediction for the low on Monday night started out at 8 degrees several days ago, but on Monday afternoon, Jones said Pine Bluff was looking at a minus-3.

"That is straight up a North Pole air mass, straight from the arctic, and it's hard for that type of system to get this far south," he said.

"And it's not just Arkansas; this is multiple states."

Other parts of the state were being gripped even tighter by the cold.

Jones said areas north and east of Little Rock were looking at lows below zero, and that places like Harrison and Mountain Home would see a minus-10.

"And that's air temp," Jones said. "That's not wind chill factor."

Predicting such extreme temperatures and conditions is not easy for forecasters.

"With such cold air, you're already scratching your head about what's possible versus what's actually going to happen," Jones said, adding that he had spent several hours working the forecasts for these unpredictable weather events.

Monday night's ever-falling low temperature prediction was aided mainly by the arctic air mass, but also by the snowpack, the lack of wind and the clearing or partial clearing of the cloud cover, which acts as a blanket to hold in whatever heat there is.

"All of those contribute to make it really cold," Jones said.

In between the Monday storm and the Wednesday storm will be today's brief interlude.

"Tuesday will be a nice break in the active weather we've had," Jones said.

"A high will move in but for a very short period of time. We will have highs in the upper teens, which will be the warmest temperatures we've had in a couple of days."

Beyond Wednesday's storm, he said, it will be Saturday before the area gets above freezing.

"Saturday, we will get into the low 40s and be able to start the melting process," Jones said.

"So we're going to have some snow with us a while. It's been an interesting week."