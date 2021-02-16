Most UAPB sports are snow victims

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has postponed many sporting events this week due to inclement weather and forecast projections.

UAPB announced that today's home volleyball match against Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday's home basketball doubleheader against Alcorn State, Wednesday's home soccer match against Lyon College and this weekend's home softball series against Eastern Illinois have been postponed. No decision has been made on whether the events will be rescheduled.

Baseball is still scheduled to begin the season Friday against Alabama A&M at the MLB Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans.

The basketball teams have games at Texas Southern on Saturday and Prairie View A&M on Monday still on tap. The Southwestern Athletic Conference indoor track championships are still slated for Thursday and Friday in Birmingham, Ala., and the women's soccer match against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is still set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Pumphrey Field.

UAM's McDuffey named GAC player of week

Denzel McDuffey of the University of Arkansas at Monticello was named the Great American Conference men's basketball player of the week Monday.

McDuffey, a 6-foot-4 senior transfer from Jackson, Miss., averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in wins over Southern Arkansas, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist. McDuffey also shot 60 percent from the field in the two games.

UAM is 11-3 overall and 10-3 in the GAC, standing in first place in the Eastern Division of the conference.

Today's UAM volleyball match against Henderson State has been postponed.