Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Aaron Samplawski, 36, of 15564 Cove Creek North in Prairie Grove was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery. Samplawski was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Mitchell Cox, 37, of 26 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Cox was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Daniel Davidson, 24, of 1079 Grambling Road in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Davidson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Cory Cousins, 38, of 1607 Theodore St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Cousins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christopher Vaughn, 29, of 2375 Harry St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Vaughn was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Benjamin Bailey, 22, of 108 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery, kidnapping, criminal impersonation, breaking or entering and theft of property. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Terry Hayes, 52, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hayes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Douglas Mancia-Recinos, 26, of 2696 Persimmon St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communications. Mancia-Recinos was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.