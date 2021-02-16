Number of active covid-19 cases in state's schools declines

Cabot public schools led all other school districts with the most active cases of covid-19 among students and staff, according to a report Monday from the state Department of Health.

The Central Arkansas school district last week saw a rise in cases among one group of middle school students, Superintendent Tony Thurman said.

"We had actually moved that entire team of students to digital before we closed for inclement weather last week," Thurman said in an email, referring to a temporary shift away from face-to-face instruction for this particular student group.

Statewide, a total of 1,459 active cases in public schools is close to the same level seen in early November, when a Health Department report dated Nov. 9 listed 1,418 active public school district cases.

Cases have dropped by more than half compared with earlier this year. After the winter break, public school cases of covid-19 topped 3,400 statewide in mid-January before declining.

The report Monday came on a day when the entire state was under some form of a National Weather Service advisory or warning because of wintry weather. Along with many districts shutting down because of ice or snow, some schools were closed for holiday observances. The federal government observes George Washington's Birthday. State and local offices observe Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.

The 66 active cases at the Cabot School District topped Bentonville School District's 51 active cases. The Little Rock School District and Rogers School District tied for having the third-most cases, each with 48, according to the Health Department's report.

The Health Department releases reports twice each week on active covid-19 cases in schools. The report last Thursday -- also a day when many schools shifted instruction because of wintry weather -- listed 2,130 active cases.

The winter weather also appears set to affect at least some schools beyond early this week.

The Little Rock School District on Monday announced that today and Wednesday will be full virtual instruction days for schools. All teachers should work with their students from their homes using the Schoology learning management platform.

The district also announced that Thursday and Friday will be virtual school days but with no new instructional material introduced. Students should use Thursday and Friday to catch up on any assignments, participate in enrichment activities or receive extra support from teachers, "and when done, have a little fun," the district's notice states.

All the district's after-school activities and practices are cancelled for today . All staff, with the exception of teachers, should check with their supervisors about the ability to work remotely today or make arrangements with their supervisors to make up the missed workday.

The Little Rock School District on Monday reported seven new covid-19 cases since 3 p.m. Friday across all district schools, including virtual education programs.

The North Little Rock School District will continue 100% virtual instruction today and Wednesday with no on-site instruction, after-school activities, or athletic practices and events.

All schools and the district's administrative offices will be closed, Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said Monday afternoon in a letter to district families that was posted on the district's FaceBook account.

No transportation or food services will be provided for the two affected days.

The Health Department report Monday also listed a total of 368 active covid-19 cases at the state's colleges and universities, decline from the 411 cases listed as active in Thursday's report.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all colleges with 62 active cases, followed by Lyon College in Batesville with 35 active cases and the University of Central Arkansas with 28 active cases.