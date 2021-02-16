NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The usual wintertime lures are working for black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said cold-water lures such as an Alabama rig, jerk bait, crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pig are good choices. Some impressive catches have been weighed at bass tournaments on the lake, including a six-fish catch that weighed 25 pounds.

Striped bass fishing is good. Troll with Alabama rigs or use brood minnows or shad. Top-water action is possible early. The area between Horseshoe Bend park and Point 12 is a good section to try.

For crappie, work minnows or jigs 20 feet deep around brush. Anglers report catching good numbers of fish, but lots of small ones. Crappie must be 10 inches or longer to keep at Beaver. The daily limit is 15. Average surface water temperature is in the low 40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports that some male walleye are migrating up the White and War Eagle tributaries as spawning time nears. The big migration of male and female walleye should be in about three weeks.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing has been good in the Spider Creek area. Various types of trout bait are working. Small spoons or small crank bait have also worked for trout.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place on cold mornings. Drift fishing from a boat is best during generation. Try slack-water areas out of the current for best results.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with hair jigs 15 feet deep or shallower. Some small crappie have been caught near the intake tower.

There is potential for ice on the lake. Call the lake office, 479-444-3476, for lake conditions.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Crappie typically bite jigs 10 feet deep during winter. Try a jig and pig for black bass.

There is potential for ice on the lake. Call the lake office, 479-444-3475, for lake conditions.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting Alabama rigs on all Bella Vista lakes.

Trout are biting well at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons are also working.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures or swim baits. Try top-water lures at sunrise, sunset and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with hair jigs in dark colors. Small jerk baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake and Lake Eucha for largemouth bass. Try Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around docks, in coves and along points. Catfish are biting well on stink bait, liver or cut bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie fishing is good with jigs or small crank baits. Fish around docks or timber.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting jigging spoons or swim baits fished vertically 25 to 35 feet deep over deeper water where there are shad schools. Use the swim bait on a heavy jig head. The main lake or the mouths of creek arms are good areas to fish.

Try an Alabama rig 20 feet deep around bluff ends and channel swings that have some isolated timber. A jerk bait may work if it's cloudy with some breeze. Rock slides along bluffs are good spots to fish a jerk bait.