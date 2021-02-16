BASKETBALL

Davis out indefinitely

Forward Anthony Davis' injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip. The defending NBA champions made the announcement Monday after an MRI exam for Davis, who is out indefinitely. The All-NBA first-teamer left the Lakers' game at Denver in the second quarter Sunday night with an apparent aggravation of the tendonosis that has bothered his right heel for at least two weeks. The seven-time All-Star already had missed five games this season with various minor injuries. The Lakers (21-7) have nine games left before the All-Star break, starting today at Minnesota. The nine-year veteran is averaging 22.5 points -- his lowest scoring average since his second NBA season -- along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Davis was reinjured when he bumped into the leg of Nikola Jokic while driving to the hoop in Denver. Davis sat out two games last week to rest his Achilles tendon, but returned with a 35-point game against Memphis on Friday.

Boston College fires coach

Boston College, which has struggled to fill out a lineup as covid-19 protocols chipped away at the roster, lost coach Jim Christian on Monday when he was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season. The Eagles are 3-13 with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Athletic Director Pat Kraft said assistant Scott Spinelli will coach the team the rest of the season. Christian went 78-132 (26-94 ACC) in seven years at Boston College. The shallow roster proved devastating this season, when the Eagles were down to four available scholarship players because of positive coronavirus tests and the resulting contact tracing. Boston College hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2009, Al Skinner's next-to-last season.

Duke freshman is done

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA Draft. The school announced Johnson's decision Monday night. The 6-9, 220-pound forward was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games and significant practice time with a December foot injury in an unexpectedly bumpy season for the Blue Devils. In a statement, the 19-year-old Johnson -- considered by many a possible lottery prospect -- said the decision came after consulting with family and Coach Mike Krzyzewski to ensure he's "100% healthy in preparation for the NBA draft." The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina State on Saturday. Johnson had three points in eight minutes while coming off the bench for the third consecutive game.

BASEBALL

Barnes avoids hearing

Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract. Barnes, 31, hit .244 with 1 home run and 9 RBI in 86 at-bats over 29 games during the pandemic-shortened season. Barnes gets a $300,000 signing bonus payable on March 1, and salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022. Barnes was behind the plate for Clayton Kershaw's postseason starts and for Walker Buehler's Game 3 World Series start, hitting .325 in the postseason with 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Hamilton finalizes deal

Outfielder Billy Hamilton finalized his contract Monday with the Cleveland Indians, which will give him a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor-league deal last week with an invitation to big-league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests. Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn't produced much in recent seasons. Hamilton, 30, has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York. Hamilton is a career .241 hitter with 101 doubles, 36 triples, 22 home runs and 178 RBI.

SKIING

Shiffrin wins sixth gold

Mikaela Shiffrin's latest gold medal from the skiing world championships moved her past both Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety. Shiffrin won the combined Monday in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, giving her a sixth gold and a ninth career medal from the worlds -- one more than Vonn at the top of the all-time list of American medalists. Shiffrin also set an American record with her sixth world championship title after sharing the mark with Ligety, who retired last week. She has four golds in slalom and one in super-G from previous worlds and is among the main contenders in slalom and giant slalom later this week. Shiffrin excelled in both the super-G and the slalom portion to win her second medal of this year's worlds. Marco Schwarz won the men's combined to give Austria its third straight gold medal in the men's events. She ranked third after the super-G portion on Monday but was fastest in the slalom leg to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.86 seconds. Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland finished 0.89 behind for bronze. In the men's race, Schwarz edged defending champion Alexis Pinturault by four-hundredths of a second.