On the other hand ...

Last year, after the tragic, gruesome, grievous death of a Minneapolis man at the hands, or the knees, of police there, much of the country began to protest police brutality. Which is different than just police action. Unnecessary force, unnecessary deadly force, by police is a crime, and should be treated as such.

But city leaders in Minneapolis went too far, as politicians often do when they think they have a "winning" issue. The city cut millions from its police department budget. Some city council members wanted to replace the department altogether. You know what happened next.

A crime wave.

According to a story in December by The Washington Post--not Fox News--crimes were being reported at a new record rate: "Homicides in Minneapolis are up more than 50 percent, with nearly 80 people killed across the city so far this year. Nearly 530 people have been shot, the highest number in more than a decade and twice as many as in 2019. And there have been more than 4,600 violent crimes--including hundreds of carjackings and robberies--a five-year high."

That is what happens when you actually defund the police.

According to the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune--not Fox News--since the death of George Floyd and the riots that followed, hundreds of police officers have left the local police force and haven't been replaced. Since then, "some residents have begged city leaders to hire additional officers, saying they're waiting longer for responses to emergency calls amid a dramatic uptick in violent crime."

So this past Friday the Minneapolis City Council agreed to spend $6.4 million for more police officers.

Call this an experiment completed. One that should be written down. In case another city needs a tutorial.