One dead, another injured in Fort Smith fire

FORT SMITH -- The origin and cause of a fire that killed a woman and injured a man early Tuesday are under investigation.
Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said crews went at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at 600 N. 13th St. A man standing outside, who had suffered burns, told firefighters someone was inside.
Firefighters found a woman's body inside the detached garage.
The man was taken to a hospital, according to Millard. His condition is unknown.
Officials haven't identified the man or woman.
