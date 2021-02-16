Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Arkansas survived Florida with free throws

by Wally Hall | Today at 9:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

It had been eight years since the Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Florida Gators, but tonight the Hogs made 10 free throws in the final 1:36 to survive, 75-64.

Florida was almost as cold as the weather in the first half shooting and at one time had missed 10 consecutive shots in the first half as the Hogs built a 40-30 halftime lead.

The Gators appeared to pick up where they left off to start the second half but almost two minutes into play Florida head coach Michael White called a time out.

His team had not managed a shot or a rebound as they turned had it over twice.

Arkansas led 45-30 and then it was the home town heroes who couldn’t score and the Gators chipped away until they had a 62-61 lead and looked like the streaking Razorbacks were about to be body slammed at home.

Devo Davis, a freshman from Jacksonville, got two of his game high 18 and the Razorbacks wouldn’t relinguish the lead again but with 2:16 to play it was 67-64 with 1:27 to play.

Moses Moody made six of six free throws and the the Razorbacks were 10 of 12 and the Gators were held to two free throws and no field goals.

It was the Razorbacks' seventh consecutive SEC win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT