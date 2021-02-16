100 years ago

Feb. 16, 1921

• Recommendations that a settlement be made with the engineering firm of Lund & Hill on a fair basis for work already done and for work to be done and that the county then engage an engineer on a salary basis to take over the engineering phase of the county's road program are made in a supplemental report made by Pulaski County Grand Jury to Circuit Judge Wade yesterday. The Grand Jury declares that it does not consider the organization of Lund & Hill complete enough to handle the county's road program in the most efficient and most economical manner, and as a consequence, the Grand Jury alleges, Pulaski county has lost vast sums of money.

50 years ago

Feb. 16, 1971

• The Little Rock Airport Commission agreed Monday to ask President Nixon to speak at the dedication of the $5.2 million airport terminal at Adams Field during the week of November 15. William H. McLean, Commission treasurer, said he had discussed the dedication with Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett, and that Mills had suggested the Commission invite Mr. Nixon. The dedication will be tied in with the celebrations this year of the 150th anniversary of Little Rock's being a capital city.

25 years ago

Feb. 16, 1996

• Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey didn't hesitate to grab a heart-shaped shovel and join officials of MedCath of Charlotte, N.C., and local cardiologists digging dirt this week at the future site of a $41 million heart hospital. But local hospital administrators haven't shown such enthusiasm toward MedCath, a company that will develop and co-own a heart hospital with local doctors. Chief executive officers at Baptist Medical Center and St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center question the need for another Little Rock hospital.

10 years ago

Feb. 16, 2011

• Little Rock city directors resolved a long-standing conflict Tuesday night for 45 volunteers who have served on boards and commissions without recognition of their various city contracts. The directors approved an ordinance addressing Arkansas Code 14-47-137, which says no "officers or employee elected or appointed" shall have interest, directly or indirectly, in any city contract or job unless the Board of Directors passes an ordinance specifically permitting it. Little Rock treats the volunteers on its 33 boards and commissions as employees so city directors can talk about their appointments in private.