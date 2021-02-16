Razorbacks' baseball opener pushed back to Saturday

A general view of north side of Globe Life Field with a statue of former Texas Ranger Nolan Ryan prior a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

— The start of the College Baseball Showdown is being pushed back a day.

That means Arkansas’ season opener against No. 4 Texas Tech won’t be played until Saturday at 7 p.m., and games against No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU will also be played one day later than originally scheduled.

The game against Texas is now scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. and the game against TCU for Monday at 6 p.m.

More from WholeHogSports 2021 Arkansas baseball schedule

All three games will be played at Globe Life Field, the climate-controlled home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Single-day tickets purchased for games Saturday and Sunday will still be honored on those days, while single-day tickets purchased for Friday can be used to access games Monday, according to news releases from participating schools.

A winter storm has shut down the campuses of the six teams that will participate in the College Baseball Showdown and blanketed the host city with several inches of snow. The city is forecasted to receive snow and sleet into Wednesday.

Travel conditions for all six teams — Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas Tech and TCU — are expected to be more favorable as temperatures increase above freezing later in the week.

It is the second time in three seasons the Razorbacks have had a change to their opening-day schedule. In 2019, Arkansas played a season-opening doubleheader against Eastern Illinois due to rain.

College Baseball Showdown Schedule

Saturday

Mississippi State vs. Texas, 11 a.m.

Ole Miss vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday

TCU vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Monday

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Ole Miss vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. TCU, 6 p.m.

(Home team listed second)