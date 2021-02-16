Seminoles roll over Cavaliers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made 5 of Florida State's season-high 13 three-pointers -- on 24 attempts.

Gray scored in double figures for the seventh consecutive game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.

Trey Murphy III had 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12 in the second half for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.

Florida State jumped on the Cavaliers early. Gray and Walker had nine points apiece as the Seminoles went 6 of 10 from three-point range on the way to a 45-25 halftime lead.

Murphy's three-pointer closed the deficit to 48-41 with 14:24 left, but the Cavaliers couldn't cut into the lead any further.

Virginia was sluggish early with eight first-half turnovers and couldn't match Florida State's energy. The Cavaliers had held the Seminoles under 70 points in the previous 19 meetings.

Florida State showed off its depth and defense, securing its biggest win of the season with the type of shooting efficiency Virginia usually displays -- going 29 of 58 (50%) from the floor.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 88, FLORIDA 80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Rhyne Howard scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 17 Kentucky turned back Florida.

With the Gators challenging on the strength of their three-point shooting, Howard scored five points with an assist and a steal as the Wildcats stretched a three-point lead with 5:49 to play to 87-73.

Florida, which went 10 of 18 from three-point range, had 4 misses and 4 turnovers in going more than five minutes with just one free throw.

Chasity Patterson and KeKe McKinney both had 13 points for Kentucky (15-5, 8-4 SEC), which shot 54% (36 of 67). Jazmine Massengill added 9 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kiara Smith had 23 points with 10 rebounds and Danielle Rainey scored 20 points for Florida (10-9, 3-8), which trailed by 16 late in the third quarter. Nina Rickards had a career-high 19 points with 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

NO. 19 DEPAUL 82,

SETON HALL 76

CHICAGO -- Dee Bekelja had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sonya Morris added 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and No. 19 DePaul used a big third quarter to beat Seton Hall.

DePaul led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but Seton Hall got within 78-74 after Lauren Park-Lane and Mya Jackson each made a three-pointer, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter added a layup during an 8-0 run.

Morris ended the run by making two free throws with 30.3 seconds left, following two offensive rebounds by the Blue Demons, and Lexi Held added two free throws on their next possession to seal it.

Held finished with 17 points, reaching 1,000 career points for DePaul (12-4, 9-2 Big East Conference). Jorie Allen added 10 points.

Park-Lane led Seton Hall (9-6, 7-5) with 24 points, and Espinoza-Hunter had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Desiree Elmore added 13 points.