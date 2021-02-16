State of library issue for board

Shown here is the view from the computer lab at the newly opened library in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Added to the continuing saga of where money has been spent on the new library in Pine Bluff and on several branches is now the question of what condition the old library space was left in.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented the library's board of trustees last week with a memorandum of understanding that would require the board to return the old library, located in the civic center, to like-new conditions or pay an undisclosed amount of money to cover the cost.

According to Tom Owens, chairman of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System board, there was a discussion from the prior board with the city and the mayor's office about how to leave the old library building.

Owens recently toured the space with assistant library director Ricky Williams, after which Owens said he felt the building was in excellent condition, considering the age.

"It was almost no different from when I went as a child," said Owens. "I'm 54 years old and I have been going since I was 4 years old."

Other board members said they felt the library still had bad conditions that existed prior to and because of a flood in 2019.

But as far as the space that is most utilized by the library and the things that were cleaned up, some board members said they felt it was move-in ready, while other board members questioned who received the insurance money to repair damage from the flood -- the city or the library.

According to Washington, the adjusters came and assessed the damage in the building and gave a cost estimate of each area.

The city was paid the full amount and portioned out the money among city hall, library, police department and the fire department, all of which use the building.

"The money for the repairs for the library building was given to the library finance department," said Washington, who added the library received more than $20,000.

Library board vice-chair Glenda Daniels questioned whether the money was used to repair the damage. Board member Arvalon Harleston, who also took a tour of the building, said it looked like the flood had just happened.

"You can still see the lines on the wall," Harleston said. "What was fixed? What was changed? Where did the money really go?"

According to library director Bobbie Morgan, the inside of the building received up to 5 inches of flood water during the 2019 flood.

The insurance claim was made to repair the elevator, pump the water out and remove mold.

"The elevator was so old, parts had to be hand done from companies and places that make parts for the elevator," said Morgan, who admitted all the mold was not removed. "All of it did not come out."

Washington said mold covers the floor and tiles in the ladies' bathroom, and the carpet and stairs are soiled.

"The backside of the steps are falling apart," she said, adding some of the steps are pulled together with tape along the backside of it. "It's like the concrete foundation on the steps."

Some areas may not have to be repaired, Washington said, but the majority of the area will need repairs, which will be expensive.

A document between the board and the library supposedly states that the library would either put the old building in a like-new status or pay a certain amount of money, based on the fact that the library has been the only tenant in that space. The document has not been located.

Owens said he doesn't feel the library should be responsible for any of the damage except for normal wear and tear, including damage made by the flood. He also said he doesn't think the bathrooms should be updated but instead restored to the building's condition prior to its flood damage.

"I did see flood damage but that's an act of God, that's nothing we did or the library system could have prevented," Owens said, adding that wants to negotiate repairs with the city before signing the memorandum of understanding.

"There are a few things over there I feel could be restored to a condition as it would be with normal wear and tear inspections," Owens said.

At a previous board meeting, board members questioned Morgan about a lawsuit that has been filed against the library as well as documentation on how money from a millage has been spent.