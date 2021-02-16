BASKETBALL

ASU's Eaton honored

Arkansas State University senior guard Marquis Eaton was named the Sun Belt Conference men's basketball player of the week for the second consecutive week on Monday.

Eaton averaged 20 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 57.1% in two victories over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday and Saturday. He had 17 points and eight assists on Friday against UALR at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. On Saturday, Eaton scored a game-high 23 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds to help the Red Wolves finish the two-game sweep of the Trojans at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The former Jonesboro High School star is the first Sun Belt player to earn back-to-back player of the week honors since Nijal Pearson of Texas State in the 2018-19 season.

UCA game postponed

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball game against Stephen F. Austin, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The UCA men will instead play Stephen F. Austin at 3 p.m. March 1 at the Farris Center in Conway as part of a doubleheader with the UCA women, who will take on McNeese State at 5:30 p.m.

UCA will be back in action Saturday at Nicholls State.

Two UAPB games called off

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's basketball game against Alcorn State scheduled for Wednesday was postponed Monday because of inclement weather.

The Golden Lions' game against Alcorn State at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff was to have been the second game of a doubleheader with the women's team.

UAPB has not announced a new date or time regarding the rescheduling of the game.

UALR's Battle earns award

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior forward Teal Battle was named the Sun Belt Conference women's player of the week Monday by the league office.

Battle scored a career-high 25 points in the Trojans' victory over Arkansas State University on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. She averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games Friday and Saturday against ASU.

Sugar Bears contest moved

The University of Central Arkansas women's game scheduled for Wednesday at Stephen F. Austin has been moved to Monday because of inclement weather.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Central in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Sugar Bears travel to Nicholls State on Saturday.

BASEBALL

UALR's Funk picks up preseason honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior pitcher Aaron Funk was named the Sun Belt Conference preseason pitcher of the year Monday.

Funk, who was also named to the preseason all-Sun Belt team, posted a 2.01 ERA in a conference-best 31.1 innings in a shortened 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He went 2-0 and struck out 37 batters in four Sunday starts.

UALR was picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt West Division, earning 33 points. Arkansas State University was picked to finish sixth with 13 points. Texas State (65 points, 6 first-place votes) and Coastal Carolina (69 points, 10 first-place votes) were tabbed to win the West and East divisions, respectively.

GOLF

Arkansas moves up to sixth place

The University of Arkansas women's golf team moved from 10th place to sixth place on day two of the Moon Golf Invitational on Monday in Melbourne, Fla.

The Razorbacks shot a 6-under 282 in the second round and are currently 2-under 574 after two rounds.

Cory Lopez shot a second-round 68 and is tied for 12th place with teammate Brooke Matthews, who had a 69.

Ela Anacona fired a 71 and is tied for 30th.

Julia Gregg finished the second round with a 74 and is also tied for 30th with Anacona. Miriam Ayora is tied for 65th place after shooting a 75.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services