UA dents Martin's defense

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas notched a milestone in Saturday's 86-81 overtime road victory at No. 10 Missouri.

Not only did the Razorbacks score their first road victory over a top 10 team since a 73-69 victory at No. 10 Tennessee on Feb. 25, 2006, but they also posted their highest scoring total in 12 games against teams coached by Cuonzo Martin.

The Razorbacks had averaged 68 points per game against Martin's teams at Missouri State (2008-11), Tennessee (2011-14) and Missouri (2017-21) prior to Saturday. Arkansas had never broken the 80-point plateau against those Martin-coached teams.

Return game

Florida is coming off yet another long layoff due to covid-19 issues within its program, with no games since Feb. 3.

The Gators logged a huge Quadrant 1 road victory 85-80 at No. 11 West Virginia on Jan. 30, then turned around and lost at home 72-66 to South Carolina four days later.

Games at LSU and at home against Texas A&M were postponed last week. The Gators and Aggies were both having covid issues for the postponement Saturday.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the first game back after a layoff can produce an energetic performance.

"As far as teams that have had a layoff, a lot of them have really benefited from it," said Musselman, citing Michigan's 67-59 win at Wisconsin on Sunday after a 23-day layoff. "You can kind of just look at some of the teams that have had off time due to covid, and they come back really fresh, they come back really energized, both physically and mentally."

After the Gators' last long layoff of 18 days, they returned with a 91-72 smoking of Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30.

Gator health

Florida Coach Mike White said the Gators had about seven players available for practices last week.

"It was a little abnormal, but I guess normal for these times," White said. "It's happened to us a few times this year."

White said forward Colin Castleton, who had been caught up in covid-19 protocols, was questionable for Monday's practice but likely available for tipoff tonight.

"I don't anticipate anyone being ruled out of the game," White said. "Colin is a wait-and-see. He's done protocol stuff here, which I guess gets him closer."

The Gators have had to stew on a 72-66 home loss to South Carolina on Feb. 3 for almost two weeks.

"It's definitely tough for sure, having that bad taste in our mouth," guard Noah Locke said. "But it makes us just want to go harder and be ready for the next game."

6-game streak

The Razorbacks have won six SEC games in a row, their longest conference winning streak since the 2014-15 team won seven in a row between Feb. 3-24. Those wins came against South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Auburn, at Ole Miss, Missouri, at Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Arkansas' current three-game road winning streak at Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Missouri is its second since the 2015 team. In 2017, the Razorbacks won in succession at LSU (78-70), at South Carolina (83-76) and at Auburn (79-68) on Feb. 11, 15 and 25.

Scouting report

Florida Coach Mike White called the Razorbacks "definitely the hottest team in our league" on his Monday video conference.

"These past few years with the strength of the SEC, that's not normal just to reel off six straight," White said. "That's pretty special in this league at this time, the current SEC era.

"I hate to sound so general when I say this, and I mean it very positively toward them. They play really, really hard. This team, they've got a chip to them. Defensively, they're connected. They value the ball offensively. They share it. They play really fast offensively. But more than anything, just their defensive connectivity right now, their defensive efficiency, especially as of late."

White added, "And they're one of these teams, I don't know that they have two glaring strengths or three strengths above all of the other aspects of the game. But there's no glaring weaknesses, either. They're good at a lot. I think they play very hard."

Sunny to frosty

The Florida Gators woke up to 59-degree weather Monday in Gainesville, Fla., and the forecast called for an afternoon high of 76 degrees there.

Not the same in Fayetteville. The high in Fayetteville on Monday was projected at 5 degrees, with snow into the afternoon and wind chills below zero all day, including as low as -17. Another cold front is forecast to arrive today.

Double rankings

The UA men and women are ranked in the same week for the first time since December 2014.

The men debuted in The Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday at No. 24. The Arkansas women's team coached by Mike Neighbors is No. 18 in this week's poll, and the team has been ranked the entire season.

The last time both hoops teams were ranked, the men were No. 18 and the women were tied for 25th.

V-Day savings

Eric Musselman was initially reluctant to give his thoughts on the goal-tending call against Jalen Tate with 21 seconds remaining at Missouri that was eventually overturned on replay.

Turned out he was thinking about what to get his sweetheart, wife Danyelle Musselman, for Valentine's Day and didn't want to risk a fine from the SEC office.

"I don't know," Musselman said when asked about the call and Missouri retaining possession, trailing 82-81 with 18 seconds left. "It's Valentine's Day coming up. I've got to save every penny I've got for a good Valentine's Day present for Danyelle."