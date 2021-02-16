Vaccine production still failing to meet demand

A temporarily closed COVID-19 vaccination site is seen at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Los Angeles is temporarily closing five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, for lack of supply as the state faces continuing criticism over a vaccine rollout a lawmaker called "nothing short of chaotic." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Racing to ramp up covid-19 vaccinations, states have opened mass inoculation sites and expanded eligibility. But a big problem remains: The supply isn't increasing quickly enough.

The United States, facing a growing threat from more contagious and possibly deadlier virus variants, is gradually administering more doses every day, now up to an average of about 1.7 million, according to a New York Times database.

But states are also steadily widening access beyond the most vulnerable groups, frontline health-care workers and nursing home staff and residents. Now, some state officials say they would be ready to administer thousands more shots each day -- if they could get them.

New York state has used close to 90% of its initial doses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, but is forging ahead to expand eligibility to people with underlying health issues. He said his state would be vaccinating more people if it had more doses.

On Sunday, the first day that appointment sign-ups opened for New Yorkers with chronic health conditions, tens of thousands flooded websites and many were left waiting for appointment openings.

Those who are now eligible include adults who have certain health conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus. Aside from obesity and hypertension, other conditions that qualify New Yorkers for the vaccine include pulmonary diseases and cancer, Cuomo said this month. He also made pregnancy a qualifying condition.

The expansion comes as concern grows about new variants circulating. In an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, warned Americans not to become complacent as more people are vaccinated.

"We still might have a stumbling block coming with the appearance of variants that would dominate the picture," he said.

U.S. officials have said the more contagious variant of the virus first found in Britain could become dominant in the United States by March. British government scientists are increasingly finding that variant to be linked to a higher risk of death.

Coronavirus vaccines appear to protect against the British variant, but are less effective against the variant that has become dominant in South Africa.

Last week, California announced that it would soon become one of just a handful of states to expand vaccine access to people of any age with underlying health issues or severe disabilities. But supply is short.

The mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium shut over the weekend because Los Angeles had exhausted its supply, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. He said the city received just 16,000 doses last week -- roughly a day's worth.

"When vaccines do get to Los Angeles, we know how to administer them," Garcetti told reporters. "We have a great infrastructure set up, of amazing people, and we will give them to folks efficiently and safely. But the problem is, we still aren't receiving enough doses soon enough."

Officials in Georgia say constrained supply is getting in the way of expanding eligibility. When the Atlanta Board of Education called on Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month to make teachers eligible for vaccinations, he said the state was not getting enough doses for residents who were already eligible.

Many districts around Atlanta, he said, had stopped scheduling vaccine appointments because federal deliveries were falling so far short of the demand.

Experts say expanding eligibility requires a delicate balance of prioritizing those most at risk and ensuring doses do not go to waste.

"I don't think anyone would want to be the person to receive the vaccine at the expense of someone else who is higher-risk," said Dr. Sarita Shah, a public health researcher at Emory University in Atlanta.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said expanding eligibility too quickly could backfire. "People are going to be angry when they are promised a second dose and don't get it on time," he said.

Some experts, like Dr. Robert Murphy, director of Northwestern's Institute for Global Health, have called for more flexibility for places that have already vaccinated their most vulnerable residents.

"I think the dangerous thing is some places are too regimented with the current rules," Murphy said. "If you've got an extra 50 vials, that's 500 doses, and nobody is coming, and this thing is going to expire in a matter of days or weeks -- give it out."

MIDEAST BATTLING

Separately, virus case numbers are stabilizing in parts of the Middle East, but the situation remains critical, with more than a dozen countries reporting cases of new variants, the World Health Organization said Monday.

Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO's eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, said in a news briefing from Cairo that at least one of the three new coronavirus variants -- the U.K. variant, the South Africa variant or the variant first identified in Brazil -- was reported in the 13 countries in the region. He did not name the countries.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

All three of the new variants are more contagious, according to WHO.

Al-Mandhari said there are nearly 6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region and about 140,000 deaths. WHO urged people to continue taking precautionary measures.

The organization said 6.3 million vaccinations have been administered in 12 countries in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Vaccinations are a turning point in facing the virus, but the vaccines alone are not enough," al-Mandhari said, adding that social distancing, wearing masks and keeping clean remain the main ways to fight the spread of the virus.

He said as many people as possible should be vaccinated before they come into contact with any of the new variants.

Al-Mandhari said overall the number of new coronavirus cases in the region has stabilized, despite increases in some Gulf nations and Lebanon.

WHO APPROVES VACCINE

Additionally, WHO on Monday granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program.

WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.

WHO's green light is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable populations.

"Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk," said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant-director general for access to medicines and health products.

The pandemic has infected more than 109 million people worldwide and killed at least 2.4 million. But many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 50 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. It is cheaper and easier to handle than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs deep cold storage that is not widespread in many developing nations. Both vaccines require two shots per person, given weeks apart.

QUARANTINE HOTELS

Meanwhile, Britain's newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests Monday as the government tries to prevent new virus variants from derailing a fast-moving vaccination drive that has delivered more than 15 million shots in 10 weeks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DQnCx9YUNU]

Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport were escorted by security guards to buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Britain has given a first dose of vaccine to almost a quarter of its population, but health officials are concerned that vaccines may not work as well on some new strains.

Under the new rules, residents of the U.K. and Ireland arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country.

International travel has already been sharply curbed by the pandemic and Britons are barred from going on overseas vacations.

Critics, however, say Britain's quarantine hotels are being set up too late, with the South African variant already circulating in the U.K.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, borders and immigration spokesman for the main opposition Labor Party, said reports of passengers from "red zone" countries mingling with others on planes and at the airport showed that the government's quarantine policy was "half-baked."

Information for this article was contributed by Lucy Tompkins, Melina Delkic and Karen Zraick of The New York Times; and by Bassem Mroue, Maria Cheng, Jill Lawless and Pan Pylas of The Associated Press.