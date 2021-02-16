Visualizing Black art as part of U.S. fabric

It's a Wednesday morning earlier this month and retired history professor, author and artist Nell Irvin Painter is getting a dose of winter.

"We've got 2 feet of snow," she says from the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, where she and husband Glen Shafer, who normally reside in Newark, N.J., have taken refuge since the early days of the pandemic. "It's beautiful."

The weather probably won't affect her Thursday appearance via Zoom to speak about her 2006 book "Creating Black Americans: African-American History and Its Meanings 1619 to the Present." The "Author Session," moderated by Jessica McDaniel, is presented by the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival.

"Creating Black Americans" details the transportation of Africans to the New World, slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Harlem Renaissance, the rise of the Black Power movement and civil rights.

Painter is the Edwards Professor of American History, Emerita, at Princeton University and author of "The History of White People," "Sojourner Truth: A Life, a Symbol," "Southern History Across the Color Line," "Standing at Armageddon: The United States, 1877-1919" and others.

After retiring from Princeton, she returned to school as a student, earning bachelor's and master's of fine arts degrees in painting. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows, and her 2018 memoir, "Old in Art School," was a finalist for the Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography.

Painter skillfully incorporates Black artists to help tell the story of "Creating Black Americans." The book features more than 150 works by Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Kara Walker, Jacob Lawrence and others to add a visual dimension to the story of Blacks in America.

In the preface, she writes: "Black Americans have always been a numerous, diverse, and creative people whose history is richly varied. And Black visual artists have forged a magnificent account of the creation of a people."

"It changed my life," Painter says of the book, which mentions the 1919 Elaine Massacre in Phillips County and the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School. "For most people, what you experience happens at one time, and then how you interpret the meaning of that experience changes over time. I used fine art to show different ways of interpreting experiences or events, but also to show that there is this passionate engagement with history by artists."

As a historian, Painter researched and wrote about the events in the book, then turned into an art scout and sought pieces to use alongside her text.

So what was more rewarding, the writing or hunting for the art?

"The latter," she says quickly. "I was giving myself a course in Black art history. I grew up in a very liberal home in the Bay Area of California. I grew up [aware of artists like] Charles White and Elizabeth Catlett ... but I didn't know all the rest of this beautiful bounty. I asked some of my colleagues in art history to get me started. Learning all of that was a joy."

It was not without its difficulties, especially finding images of repression and lynchings.

"People say, 'Oh, that's African American history,'" Painter says. "It's not. It's American history. Maybe now, non-Black Americans are ready to face up to this racist strain in American history."

There were constraints on what she could use. Most of the works are pieces that respond to the history, and her editors at Oxford University Press weren't keen on using abstract images.

Painter notes that the historical narrative changes over time. Before the civil rights movement of the 1950s-60s, American history was largely about white Americans. Now, the stories of Black people are told, just as women's contributions began being written about more after the women's movement of the '70s.

Those narratives have morphed a lot in the 15 years since "Creating Black Americans" was published. Painter says she would love to update the book, but the cost of securing rights to the artwork is prohibitive

"People want it, and I'm willing to do it, but the stumbling block is what makes the book unique — the art. It cost about $32,000 to get permission to use all that art ... that would have to be done again, plus we'd have to have new art from new artists."

