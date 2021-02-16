Water line ruptures in downtown Little Rock, police say

Cars are submerged in water in the Mann on Main parking deck after a water main broke on the 100 block of W 4th street in downtown Little Rock. The street is closed between Main and Louisiana streets. ( Thomas Metthe)
Police have blocked off a portion of West 4th Street in downtown Little Rock after a ruptured main spilled water onto the street and partially submerged vehicles in a nearby parking garage.
In a Twitter post, the Little Rock Police Department asked people to avoid the 100 block of West 4th Street, between Main and Louisiana streets, where the rupture happened.
Check back for further information.
