Weather throws hoops slate for a loop

Covid-19 guaranteed that 2020-21 high school basketball would be chaotic, but Mother Nature has decided to throw her two cents in on things this week.

Winter weather swept across the region over the past few days, dropping huge amounts of snow and ice on virtually every area of the state. According to forecasts, more snow is expected to fall today through Thursday, which will make travel hazardous statewide.

Those conditions also will make it harder for teams across Arkansas to get games in.

"It's been a little crazy to say the least," Melbourne girls Coach Eric Teague said. "With the way the weather has been and what's supposed to be coming over the next couple of days ... I really don't know how everyone is going to get games played."

This week was supposed to be the final week of the regular season for Class 6A and 5A programs, while most teams in Classes 4A-1A are participating in conference tournaments. As of Monday, all games that were scheduled through Wednesday -- regardless of classification -- were postponed.

Prior to the season, the Arkansas Activities Association released a set of return-to-play basketball guidelines designed to keep players, fans and officials safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the directives allowed was the option for conferences in Class 6A and 5A to hold a league tournament, if needed, the week before the state playoffs that are slated to begin March 2-6. That tournament would help with seeding in case teams weren't able to make up any games that were canceled or rescheduled during the regular season.

In addition, that week could also be used for those teams to play games that weren't played during the regular season if administrators decided against holding a conference tournament. As it stands, the 6A-Central and 6A-West -- as well all four Class 5A conferences -- have had games missed at some point during the year.

However, the situation for the other classes isn't as clear.

Most leagues from Class 4A-1A generally hold a conference tournament to determine which teams advance to regionals, which will start Feb. 24-27. The weather has thrown those plans into disarray because the majority of those events have started already.

Joey Walters, the deputy executive director of the AAA, said Monday that the organization issued recommendations in case conference tournament games can or can't be made up.

"For 1A through 4A, we sent out those guidelines they can use to select and seed teams for regionals," he said. "If they can get those games in, they can certainly play them all the way through Monday. They've got some different options and things that they can do to make that happen.

"The weather does look good for next week, so I think we're on track to play those regionals without any issues. But it's definitely been a most unusual year to say the least. We're just so happy that we're one of the states that is getting a chance to play."

Some conferences already have decided to scrap their league tournaments. The 2A-2 is only advancing its top four teams into next week's regionals.

"It was a hard decision," said Teague, whose Lady Katz finished unbeaten in the 2A-2 to win the regular-season title. "All the administrators got together and started brainstorming about what we were going to do. So it was decided that if games couldn't be played [Monday], then they were just going to cancel [the conference tournament]."

Other conferences have opted to try and restart their tournaments Thursday. Farmington girls Coach Brad Johnson, whose team was previously set to play Shiloh Christian in the 4A-4 quarterfinals Monday, noted that everyone is basically in a wait-and-see mode.

"With this next weather system, that's really about all we can do right now," he said. "With the way the covid rules are -- which has the higher-seeded teams hosting instead of the tournament being at a central location -- terrain becomes a bigger factor than it's ever become. It's a tough situation for everyone."