Weather-tied wrecks called mostly minor

Aside from a few minor accidents, travelers who dared to tread the snow-piled Pine Bluff-area roads avoided serious injuries Monday.

Pine Bluff Police Sgt. Richard Wegner said most of the traffic calls the department received involved people who were stuck on city streets. Police did receive "a couple" of calls concerning fender benders, he said.

Mayor Shirley Washington said she had been in constant contact with city streets supervisor Rick Rhoden overnight and was informed the city had two road graders clearing streets, especially routes leading to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and two other trucks salting streets.

"At midnight [Monday], the roads were still passable," Washington said. "When I woke up this morning, the roads were still clear, but about an hour later, they were covered in snow."

One city truck was not in operation as workers are looking for a needed part, Washington said. The vehicles had to be insulated with temperatures well below the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) to remain operational.

Washington reported that the Arkansas State Police blocked off Exit 46 off Interstate 530 near The Pines mall due to vehicles being stuck.

"The roads are pretty treacherous," she said. "This is not something that'll go away in a day or so."

City Hall will not be open today, Washington said, but some officials are capable of working from home.

Washington has postponed her State of the City address, originally scheduled for Thursday, until a date to be determined in March.

Jefferson County roads were not blocked, according to sheriff's office and county road department officials. Sandra Graves, the office manager for the Jefferson County Road Department, reported 10 crews grading and sanding roads Monday morning. Several crews, she said, worked overnight.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a single-vehicle accident on the 9100 block of Middle Warren Road. No injuries were reported.

The status of the Jefferson County Courthouse for Tuesday was not immediately available.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the volume of traffic-related calls were up slightly across the state Monday, but no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

"We're just gathering information from troops across the state," Sadler said. "The response time has been somewhat slower across the state, but fortunately there's been nothing serious."

IDriveArkansas.com indicated slow traffic on Interstate 530 from Little Rock into Pine Bluff and Interstate 40 going toward Memphis, with two incidents reported on I-40 between Little Rock and Brinkley.

Weather permitting, parts of Interstate 430 in Pulaski County will be closed due to widening of Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports all southbound lanes between Interstate 40 and Cantrell Road, and all northbound lanes between Rodney Parham Road and Cantrell Road, will be closed. Any traffic on I-430 north of I-630 must exit at the Rodney Parham interchange and head to a detour leading to Cantrell Road, where traffic may re-enter I-430 North, ArDOT says. A single lane across the Arkansas River Bridge on I-430 North will be maintained.

City and county officials urged citizens to avoid driving on roads unless it's vital to do otherwise.

"Police, fire and EMS will have increased response time because of the weather," Wegner said.

Arkansas utilities are also asking customers to conserve the amount of natural gas used during the winter weather events. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said in a news release that additional demands on energy sources could cause disruptions to customers in affected areas.

To reduce consumption of natural gas, it's recommended customers set thermostats between 60 and 65 degrees during the day at home and lowering the setting by 5 to 10 degree when away.

In addition, consumers can lower the temperature of hot water heaters, limit the consumption of hot water, open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun's natural heat and reduce the number of rooms used during the weather event.

The Pine Bluff School District announced that Tuesday and Wednesday will be virtual learning days.