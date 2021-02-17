6-inch snowfall tests city crew

In preparation for the heavier-than-usual snowstorm, White Hall city officials decided to rent a front-end plow and snow blower from the Lift Truck Service Center at Little Rock. (Special to The Commercial)

It's hard to predict Mother Nature's intent, but with the news of below-freezing temperatures and a winter storm possibly dumping 6-plus inches of snow on White Hall on Sunday night and Monday morning, city officials took notice.

Once they determined a storm was a strong probability, city departments went to work, and Mayor Noel Foster decided to "plan ahead."

The storm also meant that many city employees would skip the Monday Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates holiday and also that trash pickup could be delayed.

It's been a few years since White Hall, with a population of about 5,500, has experienced a snow of any note, Foster said.

Still, the seven-member road department remains prepared for inclement weather; but this storm wasn't the usual.

For this one, the city decided to bring in extra equipment, including a snowblower and front-end snowplow, which they rented from Lift Truck Service Center in Little Rock.

Before the start of the snowstorm Sunday, public works director Jeff Jones and his crew were unloading the equipment and positioning it for use Sunday evening or early Monday.

SNOWPLOWS AT THE READY

Overnight temperatures dropped into the single digits and by midmorning, there was about half-foot of snow on the ground.

Early Monday, road crews were working to clear intersections. The roads were slick and the traffic was moving slowly, Jones said.

Foster said it's critical that the streets have to remain open for police, fire and other emergency vehicles.

"It's a job," Foster said.

White Hall handles the roads and intersections within its city limits while the Arkansas Department of Transportation handles state highways like Arkansas 70 that run through the city and Interstate 530 intersections.

Sanding the city's intersections is an added expense, and includes the cost of the product, vehicle usage and often overtime pay, Foster said.

"We have gotten heavy snows in the past, but normally it's a day or less" of light snow or ice on the roads, he said. However, that may not be the case this go-round.

It seems southeast Arkansas can't catch a break and the National Weather Service was predicting additional snowfall today and Thursday.

"When the weather is bad, I encourage people to stay home," Foster said.