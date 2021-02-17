Car-Mart earnings best 3Q estimates

On Tuesday Rogers-based America's Car-Mart reported profit that handily beat analysts' estimates along with record-breaking revenue for its third quarter.

"We are proud of our work, but we believe we are in the early stages of our transformation from a collections company to more of a sales company that is very good at collections," Jeff Williams, Car-Mart's president and chief executive officer said in a statement. "When you combine our community-based bricks and mortar structure with a growing digital presence, for which we are investing significant resources, we are very optimistic about our place in the world and the advantages we will continue to leverage as we move forward."

The buy-here pay-here used car dealer reported net income of $19.88 million, or $2.85 per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up 56% from $12.69 million or $1.83 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A consensus of three analysts predicted earnings per share of $2.55, according to YahooFinance.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 stood at $228.26 million, up 22% when compared to $186.73 million for the year ago period. The three analysts predicted revenue of $216.87 million for the quarter.

"Our balance sheet, which is strong as the result of years of disciplined focus on cash flows, gives us a distinct competitive advantage as we move to pick up market share in areas we already serve, add new dealership locations and look for additional acquisition opportunities," Williams said.

The company released earnings after market close on Tuesday. Shares closed at $137.05, up $2.53 or nearly 1.9%, in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $35.18 and as high as $137.50 over the past year.

A conference call with senior management will be held today at 10 a.m. A webcast of the call will be available on the company's website. Live audio of the call will be available by calling (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID number 8139134. A replay will be available two hours after the call for the next 30 days.

Car-Mart sold 14,053 vehicles in its third quarter, up 5.6% when compared with 13,314 sold in the same period last year. The average retail sale price per vehicle was $13,688, up 16.5% when compared with $11,750 for the third quarter of last year.

In December, the company began using a new logo, keeping the company's red, white and blue color scheme and featuring an open road. The company's new tagline is "Keeping You on the Road." In May, Car-Mart said that it would move its headquarters from Bentonville to nearby Rogers.

Car-Mart has more than 85,000 customers and more than 2,000 employees, and it operates 151 dealerships in 12 states.