Cold kills 14 people in 4 states

Customers use the light from a cellphone to look in the meat section of a grocery store Tuesday in Dallas. A third of electricity customers in Texas were without power Tuesday morning because of the weather, an overloaded power grid and emergency measures to reduce demand. (AP/LM Otero)

At least 14 people have died in four states from the effects of a record-shattering cold snap and winter storms since Sunday.

In Texas, as the electricity grid struggled to keep pace with record demand, people were turning to unsafe means to heat their homes. A woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston after a car was left running in a garage to keep them warm, according to police.

The Arctic air has also claimed the life of at least one homeless person in Houston and a 10-year-old boy who fell through ice near Millington, Tenn. A tornado associated with the storm system that helped draw Arctic air to the South struck in North Carolina overnight, killing at least three people and injuring 10.

The weather also threatened to affect the nation's covid-19 vaccination effort. President Joe Biden's administration said delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries are likely.

A third of electric customers in Texas were without power Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, because of snow and ice, an overloaded power grid and emergency measures to reduce the electricity demand affecting a number of cities as well as rural areas. About 4.3 million customers were affected.

Texas is unusual in that its electric grid is almost all independent from the rest of the country. When demand exceeds supply, the state is largely unable to import electricity from neighboring states, as is a customary practice almost everywhere else in the country.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTyDWARNinM]

The demand, largely driven by the need to heat homes in brutally cold weather, ran the risk of overwhelming the power grid and triggering uncontrolled outages. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Monday that it was instituting rotating power blackouts.

The blackouts have been anything but rolling, however. Many people have had outages lasting at least 24 hours. The electricity taken off the grid was enough to power 2 million homes.

The U.S. Department of Energy temporarily lifted pollution restrictions to allow power plants to operate and produce at full capacity.

Social media was ablaze with widespread reports that downtown areas, such as in Austin, were lit up "like a shiny island in a sea of black" while neighboring suburbs remained dark in the frigid cold.

Many houses and apartment buildings in Texas and other parts of the Sun Belt are built with minimal insulation, meaning that residents couldn't count on their homes to stay warm for long once the power went out. On social media, Texans described frantically trying to reserve rooms at hotels, only to discover that they either lacked electricity or were already fully booked.

Kevin Ramirez, a storm chaser in the Dallas area, tweeted late Monday that he and his family had opted to spend the night "huddled up praying" in a hallway closet that usually serves as a tornado shelter since it seemed to be the warmest part of their house.

"Get in one room with your family, bundle up, put blankets on, stay warm," County Judge Lina Hidalgo advised Harris County residents Monday, saying that was the "best recommendation" that she could offer at the moment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, criticized private power companies.

In a call to the local ABC13 station late Monday, Abbott said outages were in part a result of private power generation companies having "fallen short."

"There's a separate part of the system that is not working right now, and those are the private companies that generate the power that goes into ERCOT. And it's those private companies that generate power that are not working," Abbott told ABC13. "They were working up until about midnight last night, but after midnight, some of them literally froze up, and were incapable of providing power, and some are still incapable of providing power."

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It handles about 90% of the state's electricity load.

Abbott was asked about preparations made to prevent such outages after a cold wave that hit Texas in 2011. He said not enough was done to "gauge for this type of event, because the last time we had this type of weather was more than 100 years ago."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced that it would open a joint inquiry alongside the North American Electric Reliability Corp. into power systems.

Corpus Christi issued a boil order after a "major water main break" led to low water pressure or no water for some customers. The city has issued an order to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it, or making ice, or instead to purchase bottled water.

ELSEWHERE IN U.S.

More than 250,000 people also lost power across parts of Appalachia, and another quarter million were without electricity after an ice storm in northwest Oregon. Four million people lost power in Mexico.

Texas officials requested 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and planned to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The state opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants, the agency said.

More than 500 people sought comfort at one shelter in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner said other warming centers had to be shut down because they lost power.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on power grids straining to meet the extreme demand for heat and electricity.

Blackouts of more than an hour began around dawn Tuesday for Oklahoma City and more than a dozen other communities, stopping electric-powered space heaters, furnaces and lights just as temperatures hovered around minus-8 degrees.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric rescinded plans for further blackouts but urged users to set thermostats at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, avoid using major electric appliances, and turn off lights or appliances they are not using.

Nebraska's blackouts hit as the state had some of the coldest weather on record: In Omaha, the temperature bottomed out at 23 degrees below zero overnight, the lowest in 25 years.

The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, said the blackouts were "a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole."

Besides the impact on households, the cold is wreaking havoc on the energy industry itself. U.S. oil production has dropped by well over 1 million barrels a day, helping U.S. crude prices trade above $60 a barrel for the first time in more than year. The region's refining complex -- which produces almost half of the nation's fuel -- is struggling to limp along without power and gas supplies. Some of the largest oil refineries have closed altogether, threatening to reduce supplies of gasoline and diesel across the country.

Natural gas production also has been curtailed just as the cold caused demand to jump. At the Waha hub in Texas gas changed hands at $500 per million British thermal units Monday, more than 100 times the price at the Henry Hub, the benchmark for the wider U.S.

The brutal cold in the middle of the country seemed to defy a trend of ever-milder winters, but the low temperatures in Texas could be a consequence of global warming.

There is research suggesting that Arctic warming is weakening the jet stream, the high-level air current that circles the northern latitudes and usually holds back the frigid polar vortex. This allows cold air to escape to the south, especially when a blast of additional warming strikes the stratosphere and deforms the vortex.

The result can be episodes of plunging temperatures, even in places that rarely get nipped by frost.

At times this week, parts of Texas were colder than Alaska, according to the National Weather Service. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area it was 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Houston may pick up as much as 2 inches of snow overnight, along with ice and sleet, the National Weather Service said.

"The southern plains are in a cold pattern," said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. "It is going to take a while for them to break out of it."

A second winter storm is heading to the same region. Winter storm warnings were issued in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas as more dangerous winter weather approached.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Freedman, Paulina Firozi, Jason Samenow, Matthew Cappucci and Antonia Noori Farzan of The Washington Post; by Michael Levenson, Derrick Bryson Taylor and Campbell Robertson of The New York Times; by Bryan Anderson of The Associated Press; and by Brian K. Sullivan and Naureen S. Malik of Bloomberg News.