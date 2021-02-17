Event set to honor 7 trailblazers

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition will honor seven Pine Bluff legends and trailblazers at its first virtual Black History program.

This free event will take place via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Stuff in the Bluff website.

The honorees are former Pine Bluff Mayor Carl Redus, Ryan Watley, Mattie P. Collins, Classie Green, City Council Member Joni Alexander, Jimmy Cunningham and the late Saint Dewitt Hill.

The keynote speaker will be Sterling Fulton, evaluation director for the Center for Black Health & Equity at Durham, N.C.

"Her presentation will focus on the journey of African Americans -- from the ships arriving from the 'mother land' to then landing on the shores of America -- the endurance of slavery, post emancipation and social injustice, and living in America today," according to the release.

The theme of the event is "Recognizing Legends and Trailblazers Among Us, Past and Present."

"The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition's mission is to help improve the health and quality of life for the residents of the City of Pine Bluff by reducing the health, the economic and education burden caused by predatory targeting, implicit bias, and racial and ethnic injustices in all systems that lead to disproportional suffering from chronic diseases, lower educational attainment, the vast wealth gap, and blighted neighborhoods, etc. The coalition will use education, prevention and policy efforts to address the deficient," according to the release.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required. Those interested should visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fr2CC3efRoeFnQZ6MwsTsg.

After registering, they will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Registration is available as late as Saturday if slots are open.