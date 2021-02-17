FEMA dispensing California virus shots

A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened its first covid-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly and reach minority communities hit hard by the outbreak.

The U.S. is administering an average of about 1.67 million doses per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, deaths are down sharply over the past six weeks, and new cases have plummeted.

Nearly 39.7 million Americans, or about 12% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 15 million have gotten both shots, the CDC said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Owi6WWjttMo]

Deaths are running at about 2,400 per day on average, down by more than 900 from their peak in mid-January. And the average number of new cases per day has dropped to about 85,000, the lowest in 3½ months. That's down from a peak of almost a quarter-million per day in early January. The overall U.S. death toll is at nearly 490,000.

In the early morning in Los Angeles, several dozen cars were already lined up with people sitting inside reading newspapers and passing the time a half-hour before the 9 a.m. opening of the country's first mass vaccination site run with assistance from FEMA.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Troops in camouflage fatigues stood around the sprawling parking lot at California State University, Los Angeles, where some 40 white tents were erected and dozens of orange cones put in place to guide traffic.

The site, set up in heavily Hispanic East Los Angeles as part of an effort to reach communities that have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus, aims to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day. Another such site opened at the Oakland Coliseum, near working-class Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

Hard-hit California has overtaken New York state for the highest death toll in the nation, at over 47,000.

The Los Angeles vaccination site is "proximate to a community that has been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "The effort here is to address that issue forthrightly."

The Biden administration intends to establish 100 such federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.

The weekly supply of coronavirus vaccines being sent to states is ratcheting up again, from 11 million doses to 13.5 million, the White House announced Tuesday, as the availability of the vaccine continues to run far behind demand.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the government is also providing more vaccine directly to pharmacies, increasing the number of doses per week from 1 million to 2 million.

That increase is part of a gradual expansion of Americans' ability to sign up for inoculation directly from drugstores familiar to them. Psaki said the latest number of weekly vaccine doses that states will start to receive represents a 57% increase from the supply when President Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20. The increase comes from an anticipated scale-up in manufacturing rather than changes initiated by the new administration.

State and local health departments continue to be overwhelmed nearly two months into the start of the largest mass vaccination campaign in U.S. history, with residents eager for protection from covid-19, the coronavirus-caused disease that has killed more than 485,000 people in the United States.

Tuesday's announcement came five days after Biden disclosed that his administration had finished an agreement with two vaccine manufacturers for an additional 200 million doses by the end of July. The government, exercising options built into contracts negotiated last year, purchased half those doses from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, and the other half from Moderna -- the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States.

That purchase should provide enough vaccine doses by midsummer to cover every U.S. adult. But it did not hasten the supply to surmount current shortages.

FORECLOSURE BAN

Meanwhile, Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance -- a pause or reduction in payments -- and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden's actions are to help keep people in their homes amid "a housing affordability crisis" triggered by the pandemic. It says "homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency."

Biden's administration says extending forbearance policies "will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers" having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don't address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent.

HOLIDAY HAZARDS

Although covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping across the U.S., inoculations need to outpace highly contagious variants from the U.K. and South Africa that are now in the U.S. And the upcoming holidays -- Spring Break, Easter and Mother's Day included -- hold the threat of group gatherings that can swiftly boost the virus's spread.

"The history of surges is they do come down," said Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco. "They generally come down from some combination of changes in behavior, changes in government policy and the impact of immunity."

Infectious disease experts agree it's way too early to call an end to the pandemic. The declines follow a surge tied to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, and infection levels remain roughly on par with trends from last fall at around 91,000 new cases confirmed daily.

Rochelle Walensky, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Sunday rang a warning bell. "We are nowhere out of the woods," she said on CBS's "Face the Nation," adding that "now is the time to double down" on mitigation efforts.

If those efforts are relaxed "with increasingly transmissible variants out there," she said, "we could be in a much more difficult spot."

Walensky's warning comes as some states, including Iowa and Montana, ease mandates on mask wearing and as the CDC emphasizes that tamping down community spread is key to safely reopening schools -- a priority of the Biden administration.

Early on, the country experienced regional surges in the northeast last spring, Sun Belt states in the summer and Midwest and Western states through the fall. However, the latest surge worsened nearly everywhere in January, producing the deadliest month so far.

Since then, the numbers have leveled off or declined. Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics at the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, said that after the holiday surge, Americans began to behave much more cautiously.

"If you look at our data, the week after Thanksgiving, the week after Christmas, it was dead silence," Mokdad said. "People stayed at home, even cellphone calls went down."

The country is still far short of herd immunity, the time when the country has so much protection from the dominant strain that it can no longer spread effectively. That will likely require that 70% to 85% of the 330 million Americans be either vaccinated or have natural protection, experts say.

At the present vaccination rate, enough doses will have been administered by Spring Break in mid-March to cover about 15% of the U.S. population with two doses, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. By Easter Sunday, that will rise to about 20% and by Mother's Day enough shots could be given to cover close to 30% of Americans. And these estimates, based on vaccination rates over the past week, should rise substantially as more vaccine supply becomes available.

EU'S NEED FOR SPEED

Separately, in an effort to get its inoculation drive on track, the European Union's executive arm will vow to accelerate research, authorization, procurement and distribution for vaccines that fight variants of the coronavirus, while also asking member states for more money to back the drive.

The European Commission wants to adapt existing contracts and strike new purchase agreements with pharmaceutical companies to secure shots that protect against covid-19 mutations, according to a draft proposal of the strategy. The contracts will include safeguards to avoid earlier missteps that tarnished the current vaccine rollout.

"Existing agreements may have to be updated to cover protection against variants," according to the plan, which will be published today and could still be changed. "Based on the lessons learned, a detailed and credible plan showing capability to produce vaccines in the EU on a reliable timescale will be a prerequisite. This should not prevent the EU from considering sources from outside the EU if needed."

Brussels has come under criticism for the sluggish pace of inoculations across the bloc compared with the U.S. and the U.K. The Commission also engaged in a public dispute with AstraZeneca Plc over expected supplies and amid calls in recent days by several member states to get ahead of a possible need for booster shots to tackle new covid mutations.

A commission spokesman declined to comment on the draft proposal.

The spread of variants which are more transmissible and potentially less sensitive to existing vaccines has spooked EU governments, which next week will vow to "uphold tight restrictions," according to a draft communique. Over a video summit on Feb. 25-26, the bloc's leaders will declare that nonessential travel must remain restricted, adding that "variants pose additional challenges."

"We need to accelerate the authorization, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as vaccination, in the weeks and months to come," leaders will say next week, in a wording that could signal the governments' discontent with how the bloc's executive arm handled purchase agreements of the life-saving shots.

At the summit, the commission will invite the 27 leaders to endorse and mandate its proposals. "Given the race against time, sufficient funding will need to be made quickly available," the draft states.

Additionally, the Commission is set to announce that it will create and fund a new trial network called "Vaccelerate" to ensure that vaccine trial sites are available across Europe. The bloc's executive arm will also support research and rapid mass testing to detect new variants and will again urge that member states mobilize resources to ensure a genome sequencing capacity of at least 5% of positive test results can be reached. It will make available $36.5 million of funds to boost existing research projects around variants.

The U.K. medicines regulator also said Tuesday that it was looking at a rapid review of any new vaccines targeting variants, confirming that drugmakers will not have to go through the same extensive approval process as the first-generation shots and comparing the likely process to the annual flu vaccine updates.

The EU will also pledge to scale up industrial capacity across the bloc by working closely with manufacturers to monitor supply chains, tackle bottlenecks and support manufacturing of additional vaccines as part of an "EU Fab" project.

Brussels will also foster "the creation of a collaborative licensing tool, which would allow technology owners to retain a continued control over their rights while guaranteeing that technology, know-how and data are effectively shared with a wider group of manufacturers," the draft proposals say.

Information for this article was contributed by Eugene Garcia, Jocelyn Noveck, Kevin McGill, Jim Salter and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; by Amy Goldstein of The Washington Post; and by Jill R. Shah, Emma Court, Alberto Nardelli and Nikos Chrysoloras of Bloomberg News.

A federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site is seen on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A National Guardsman walks across a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site as motorists wait to get their vaccine on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Home Depot parking lot is covered in snow in the Westbury neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Motorists wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a federally-run vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A pedestrian crosses Market Street during a snow storm in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The brutally cold weather is expected to continue through Saturday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Members of the National Guard gather at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)