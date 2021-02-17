Flu deaths in state reported to hit 14

Reported flu cases remain at low levels statewide and nationally, according to an Arkansas Department of Health report released Tuesday.

Flu deaths ticked up to 14 in the past week, from 12 deaths that had been noted in the state's weekly reports since mid-January.

On a 13-step intensity scale for influenza, Arkansas continues to rate at the lowest level.

Twelve of the 14 deaths were among patients ages 65 and over. None were attributed to children or young adults up to age 24. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season, according to the report.

The new influenza report covers the week that ended Saturday.

Although flu viruses circulate all year, case numbers usually peak between December and February, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.