Winter storm warning in effect through Thursday; I-40 crashes block westbound lanes

Two crashes blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 east of Little Rock on Wednesday morning, according to the state Transportation Department.

All westbound I-40 lanes are blocked near the Arkansas 31 exit in Lonoke County due to a crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, a traffic alert from the agency states.

Traffic is diverting at the Arkansas 89 exit, according to the alert. Drivers are advised to use extra caution.

In Prairie County, a crash blocked all westbound lanes of I-40 near Hazen.

Interstate 40 near Lonoke on Wednesday morning is shown in this screen grab of video provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

10:54 a.m.: Winter storm warning in effect through Thursday; utilities report few outages

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the state through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected for the northern and central parts of the state, with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected in the southeast.

Wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits for much of the state, the weather service said.

Central Arkansas Water worked through the night to refill tanks after several breaks in its lines on Tuesday resulted in water loss, spokesman Doug Shackelford said.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, no CAW lines were reported broken, Shackelford said, adding the system is performing well.

A band of heavier snowfall is moving northeast from the ArkLaTex area up along the I-30 corridor. This area of heavier snow will likely result in snowfall rates of one inch per hour as the higher radar returns (green colors) move over #ARwx and approach central #ARwx pic.twitter.com/4ABG3bhWLL — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) February 17, 2021

In a Twitter post shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Little Rock Police advised residents to avoid the area of Cantrell Road, west of Kavanaugh Boulevard due to a water main that has ruptured.

CAW said the break was on a private house line unaffiliated with the utility.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas had zero outages Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Rob Roedel. The utility had not been asked to enact temporary curtailments of service, Roedel said, but they are continuing to ask people to help conserve power as energy usage has set all-time records.

As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, roughly 544 Entergy customers were experiencing outages, according to a map on the company’s website.

The company has no planned outages, though that could change depending on usage and demand, said spokeswoman Brandi Hinkle.

Hinkle said the company will try to alert customers of planned outages, but it might not always be possible.