Fulbright scholarship

A few nights after J. William Fulbright was defeated for re-election in Arkansas, a president named Nixon had a party aboard the presidential yacht. According to Jack Anderson (there's a name for the old-timers!), over brandy and cigars the president mocked Sen. Fulbright, gloated in his defeat, and was glad to be rid of him as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

If they can tell who you are by the enemies you keep, then count J. William Fulbright as a decent man, just from that one Jack Anderson column.

There was a notebook item in Sunday's paper that mentioned that the Little Rock School Board is considering renaming some campuses around town: The superintendent told the school board "that the proposed review is prompted at least in part by a request from a community member to change the name of Fulbright Elementary School."

So the cancel culture has made its way to Arkansas. Nobody should be surprised. Neither should somebody be surprised that a modern school board can be moved to change a whole school's name if one person objects to it.

They're canceling George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And dozens of others of lesser popularity. It was only a matter of time before J. William Fulbright was on "the list."

Yes, it's unfortunately true that Bill Fulbright was a man, and senator, of his time--a "complex, historic" man, according to at least one liberal columnist at this paper. Bill Fulbright certainly didn't have the kind of political résumé in civil rights that a modern American can embrace.

Although some argue his name should be forever shamed because of his opposition of civil rights bills in the early 1960s, those decisions could be mitigated by his support of the extension of the Voting Rights Act in the 1970s.

And although this Cold War liberal was on the wrong side of history when it comes to early civil rights bills (and the awful Southern Manifesto), he was on the right side of history on so many other issues. Such as his opposition to the Vietnam War. And his support for Justice Thurgood Marshall on the U.S. Supreme Court. And, before that, his opposition to Joseph McCarthy (when no other United States senator would oppose the little man from Wisconsin). And what about all the people helped through college by the Fulbright Scholarship?

Certainly, William Fulbright can be criticized for some of his positions (and should be). But how will future Arkansans know to criticize if the man is wiped clean from memory? Every person's life has to be judged in the balance. Judging people by their greatest weaknesses or the attitude of their times is how we get the cancellation of Abraham Lincoln, etc.

Instead of perfecting the past, the cancel culture would leave it perfectly empty. If that's the education Little Rock's schools would provide, heaven help us all.