OPINION | Gadgets & Gizmos: King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Spoon

King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Spoon (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)
This is one of those kitchen tools I found myself asking, "What took me so long to get one of these?"
I usually avoid does-only-one job gadgets, but this one is an exception. It may do just one job, but without it, two tools are needed to get the job done.
If you're like me and buy dry yeast by the ounce or the pound, you're going to want to add this tool to your kitchen. This stainless-steel spoon from King Arthur Baking Co. measures 2 ¼ teaspoons — the same amount in a ¼-ounce envelope of yeast, also known as the amount most often called for in recipes.
Dishwasher safe; for more information, visit kingarthurbaking.com; $3.95
