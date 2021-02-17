Georgia rallies by Missouri

Michigan State guard Julia Ayrault (40) reaches in and blocks a shot by Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (13-6, 6-6 SEC) lost its third consecutive game. It blew a 48-35 lead after a dominant start to the second half.

Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.

Camara's three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-62 tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.

Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.

Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon missed his second consecutive game while away from the team after a death in his family. Tilmon averages 12.8 points and ranks fourth in the SEC with 7.8 rebounds per game.

Missouri led 37-33 at halftime despite making 3 of 15 three-pointers. The Tigers made 6 of 26 for the game. The modest total of first-half three-pointers included a long jumper by Dru Smith with 31 seconds remaining in the half.

Georgia opened the second half with turnovers on its first three possessions, paving Missouri's path to nine unanswered points. A three-pointer by Mark Smith capped the run.

The Bulldogs were held without a field goal for almost six minutes after the break before Andrew Garcia's tip-in ended the drought.

Jaxon Etter helped Georgia narrow the deficit. He scored on a layup, sank two free throws after his steal and had a defensive rebound to set up a basket by Garcia, trimming the Tigers' lead to 50-45. Etter added a three-pointer from the corner, leaving Missouri's lead at two points.

Georgia finally pulled even at 53-53 on K.D. Johnson's steal and layup for his first points of the game. P.J. Horne's three-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the half at 57-55. Kier added another long three-pointer to extend the lead to five points.

Missouri couldn't take advantage of the opportunity to end its first losing streak of the season after dropping 10 spots in the Top 25 and falling to No. 37 in the NET rankings.

Garcia had 13 points for Georgia, while Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points. Johnson scored all of his 10 points in the second half, including six on free throws.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 11 MICHIGAN 86,

MICHIGAN STATE 82

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon had 31 points and 7 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and No. 11 Michigan beat rival Michigan State.

Hillmon and Brown combined for a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 79-69 lead with 3:09 remaining. The duo scored 12 of Michigan's final 14 points despite both playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hillmon scored six points in five fourth-quarter minutes, and Brown added six points in seven minutes.

Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which beat Michigan State for the third consecutive time -- its longest streak in the series since 1999-02.

Hillmon made all five of her field goals in the first quarter and scored 12 points to help Michigan lead 22-14. She scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first half, and finished 12 of 14.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-6, 6-6) with a career-high 34 points. She was 11 of 19 from the field and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line. Alyza Winston added 18 points.

