Hospitals rationing masks as nation's stockpile increases

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, millions of medical-grade N95 masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage, yet doctors and nurses say there still aren't enough to keep them safe.

An Associated Press investigation found a logistical breakdown at the heart of the perceived mask shortage, rooted in federal failures to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.

Exclusive trade data and interviews with manufacturers, federal regulators, hospital procurement officials and front-line medical workers reveal a communication breakdown -- not an actual shortage -- that is depriving doctors, nurses and others risking exposure to the virus of protective equipment.

In Fort Worth, medical-grade mask manufacturer Prestige Ameritech's warehouse is piled high with cases of N95 masks. It can churn out 1 million every four days. But there aren't orders for nearly that many, so Prestige recently got government approval to export them.

"I'm drowning in these respirators," owner Mike Bowen said.

Meanwhile, Mary Turner, a covid-19 intensive care nurse at a hospital outside Minneapolis, strapped on the one disposable N95 respirator allotted for her entire shift.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Turner threw out her mask after each patient to prevent the spread of disease. Now she wears one mask from each infected person to the next because N95 masks -- which filter out 95% of infectious particles -- supposedly have been in short supply since last March.

Turner's employer, North Memorial Health, said in a statement that supplies have stabilized, but the company is still limiting use because "we must remain mindful of that supply" to ensure everyone's safety.

Internal government emails show there were deliberate decisions to withhold vital information about new mask manufacturers and availability.

Before the pandemic, medical providers followed guidelines that called for N95 masks to be discarded after each use. As the masks ran short, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidelines to allow for extended use and reuse if supplies are "depleted," a term left undefined.

Hospitals have responded in a variety of ways. Some are back to pre-covid-19, one-use-per-patient N95 mask protocols, but most are doling out one mask a day or fewer to each employee. Many hospital procurement officers say they are following guidelines for depleted supplies, even if their own stockpiles are robust.

Chester Moeller, a political appointee who served as the CDC's deputy chief of staff until President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, said efforts to increase U.S. mask production succeeded, but the government has failed to connect new suppliers with customers.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. demand for N95 masks was 1.7 billion per year, with 20% for medical use, trade groups say. In 2021, demand for medical use is estimated by industry sources to be 5.7 billion.

Manufacturers like Bowen stepped in to fill the need.

Still, many hospitals are restricting masks while building their stockpiles over fears of a future covid-19 surge.

To boost domestic supply, the federal agency that oversees N95 mask manufacturers, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, has approved 94 new brands, including 19 domestic manufacturers, according to the internal government emails.

But in December, Moeller, an appointee of President Donald Trump, grew frustrated.

"[The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health] had approved almost 20 U.S. manufacturers to make N95 masks, but had not published any guidance or notice of what is ultimately more than 100 million N95 mask-making capacity a month going unsold," Moeller said.

The Food and Drug Administration was monitoring N95 mask supply chains, and received $80 million in emergency pandemic funds "to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus." Of that amount, about $38 million was for efforts related to tracking medical product shortages.

But the agency has still not solved the problem. "There have been a good number of new [mask] approvals that have been granted," said Suzanne Schwartz, director of the FDA's Office of Strategic Partnerships & Technology Innovation. "Yet the access to those new manufacturers, there seems to be a hurdle there. FDA ... is trying to identify that blockage."

Information for this article was contributed by Linda A. Johnson and Allen Breed of The Associated Press.

Nurses picket Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Faribault, Minn., during a healthcare worker protest of a shortage on protective masks. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

