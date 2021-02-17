Logan County man drowns trying to save calf

A 69-year-old Magazine man died after he fell into a frozen pond while attempting to rescue a calf, according to the Logan County sheriff's office Facebook page.

Jessie Roberts was found Wednesday by a friend who had gone to his house to check on him, according to the Facebook post. When the friend saw Roberts' truck by the pond but did find him, a search was organized. Roberts and the calf were found in the pond.

"We had an overwhelming response from the people of Magazine who came out and assisted in the search," the Facebook post read. "Jessie’s family said Jessie loved farming and loved his cattle, and they have no doubt that when Jessie saw the calf get stuck in the pond, he went in to get the calf out."