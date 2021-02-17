LR home break-in

leads to 2 arrests

Little Rock police arrested two people after a home was broken into Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports.

Police were sent at 4:30 p.m. to a residence in the 6900 block of West 34th Street where they found tracks in the snow leading to the back door of a residence, the reports said.

Terrance Mason, 46, of Little Rock and Tiffany Duckery, 29, of Sherwood were found inside the home, according to the reports.

The back door had been kicked in and the alarm system ripped from the wall, the reports said.

Mason and Duckery were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they were being held in lieu of $20,000 and $15,000 bond, respectively. Both are charged with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Mason is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstructing government operations after giving officers a fake name, according to the report.