N. Koreans tried to hack vaccine tech, South says

TOKYO -- North Korea tried to hack into the servers of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to steal coronavirus vaccine technology, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday, citing the country's intelligence officials.

Yonhap said lawmakers had been informed of the allegation by the National Intelligence Service at a regular closed hearing of the National Assembly's intelligence committee. It was not clear when the hack occurred or if it was successful, and a Pfizer representative said she was not immediately able to comment.

The statement by South Korean officials is the latest in a string of accusations against North Korean hackers for attempting to steal vaccine technology.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In November, Microsoft said North Korean and Russian hackers had tried to steal data from pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers, although it said the efforts were mostly unsuccessful. The U.S. government also accused Chinese hackers of targeting vaccine makers, while South Korea said it had foiled a North Korean attempt to hack into companies developing coronavirus vaccines in that country last year.

Although it claims to be free of the virus, North Korea has requested coronavirus vaccines and is set to receive nearly 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, according to the Gavi Alliance, part of the United Nations-backed Covax effort that aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.

North Korea closed its border with China soon after the coronavirus began spreading, cutting trade to a trickle and undermining its already weak economy.

But hackers have become an increasingly important lifeline for the nuclear-armed regime, especially since the pandemic struck.

Last week, United Nations experts said their inquiry into the theft of $281 million in assets from a cryptocurrency exchange in September "strongly suggests" links to North Korea, according to media reports.

In a leaked report, the independent sanctions monitors accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds from its hacking program to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and to circumvent sanctions.