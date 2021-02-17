LR's BSR reaps $12M

from apartment sale

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust announced Tuesday the sale of Towne Park at Har-Ber Apartments in Springdale for $31.7 million, a nearly 10% increase from the price BSR paid for the property in 2018.

The Little Rock company gained $12.3 million in cash under the sale, which included the buyer assuming $18.8 million of mortgage debt.

BSR is able to capitalize on positive market conditions by selling now, according to John Bailey, the company's chief executive officer. "Given the REIT does not have scale in this market, it makes sense to capitalize on the current market conditions," Bailey said, adding that BSR will "reinvest the proceeds in high-growth markets to exploit the scalability of the platform."

The company recently has focused on selling off older properties and buying apartment complexes in Texas in Austin, Dallas and Houston and in Oklahoma City.

Since going public in May 2018, BSR has added 4,191 apartment units and sold 6,636.

-- Andrew Moreau

Flyers still stay away

from state's airports

A new year offered little relief for the state's two largest airports, which had dramatic declines in passenger traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, the state's largest, had 72,572 passengers in January compared with 158,475 in the same month in 2019, a decline of 54.2%, according to the latest airport data.

Last year, total passenger traffic declined 56% to 977,342, the first time fewer than 1 million people departed from or arrived at Clinton National.

The numbers also were down at Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill, which handles more business travelers.

A total of 45,065 passengers went through Northwest Arkansas National last month. The figure represented a 67.8% drop from the 135,708 passengers who went through the airport in January 2019, according to statistics the airport provided.

In 2020, passengers arriving and departing at Northwest National fell to 721,107, a 61% fall. The 51,234 passengers in December marked a nearly 66% decrease from the same month in 2019.

-- Noel Oman

1.81 gain puts index

at 544.46 at closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 544.46, up 1.81.

"U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday with the cyclical sectors gaining on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy as the S&P 500 banking index led winners with a 3.2% rally yesterday and is up 15% this month," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.