No slowing down

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are still the SEC's hottest team.

The No. 24 Razorbacks beat Florida 75-64 on Tuesday night in Walton Arena to extend their SEC winning streak to seven games.

It's the longest SEC winning steak for the University of Arkansas (17-5, 9-4) since it won seven consecutive during the 2014-15 season.

Davonte Davis, a freshman guard from Jacksonville, led the Razorbacks with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

"Phenomenal," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said when asked about Davis' play. "I mean, he keeps getting better and better every game."

Davis hit 7 of 14 shots, 4 of 4 free throws and had 2 turnovers in 36 minutes.

"His shot selection is good," Musselman said. "He's not turning the ball over. The guys love playing with him.

"Defensively, he's a menace. He's all over the place. He gets loose balls. He rebounds his position."

Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith, who had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots, credited Davis with always being around the ball.

"You've just got to give him the ball and say, 'Go make a play,' sometimes," Smith said. "He's definitely bailed us out time and time again this season.

"Right now he's playing his best basketball. And he's playing confident, which is really important."

After Florida took its only lead of the game, 63-62, on a driving basket by junior guard Tyree Appleby -- who also is from Jacksonville -- with 4:40 left, the Gators turned the ball over and Davis scored on a fast break at the 3:28 mark as Arkansas went ahead 63-62.

"I think I got a tip of the ball, and I think Moses [Moody] got the loose ball and threw it ahead," Davis said. "I had to finish that one. It gave us the lead, and I don't think we lost it from there."

Davis was right about that. His go-ahead basket started a 14-2 closing run for the Razorbacks.

"Credit Arkansas," Florida Coach Mike White said. "It's why they've won seven SEC games in a row. They are good at a lot. They just are."

Arkansas senior guard Jalen Tate's jumper made it 65-62. The Razorbacks then hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 1:36, includuing 6 of 6 by Moody and 2 of 2 by Davis.

Florida (10-6, 6-5) was 0 of 5 from the field and had 3 of its 16 turnovers in the final 3:33. The Gators' only points in that span came on two free throws by Tre Mann with 1:28 left that cut Arkansas' lead to 67-64.

"I think the big thing was ... we did a really good job of locking in defensively," Musselman said. "Being a little more disciplined, being solid."

The Razorbacks held the Gators to 37.7% shooting (23 of 61), including 4 of 21 on three-pointers. It was the second-lowest shooting game for the Gators, who were held to 37.5% by Kentucky. They came into the game shooting 47.7% to lead the SEC.

"Defensively, they present some problems schematically," White said of the Razorbacks. "They played us a little bit uniquely, if you will. Only couple of teams this year have showed us that much of kind of forcing us to one side of the floor. It was a big factor and disruptive to our guards."

Tate had 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Moody, a freshman guard, had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sophomore forward Connor Vanover added 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for the Razorbacks, and freshman forward Jaylin Williams had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with 4 points.

Appleby led Florida (10-6, 6-5) with 16 points and 2 assists, but he also had 7 turnovers and was 1 of 7 on three-point attempts.

Junior forward Colin Castleton had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots for the Gators. Mann, a sophomore guard, scored nine points.

Arkansas led 40-30 at halftime and moved ahead 45-30 with 18:11 left before Florida rallied.

"We fought back," White said. "It's a shame. We gave ourselves a chance late and just didn't execute as well down the stretch as we needed to."

It was only the third Arkansas victory over Florida in the teams' last 19 games, and first since the Razorbacks won 80-72 at the 2018 SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

Arkansas had lost nine consecutive regular-season games to the Gators since beating them 80-69 at Walton Arena in 2013 when Florida was ranked No. 2.

The Gators played their first game since Feb. 3 after three games were postponed because of covid-19 protocols, but White refused to use the layoff as an excuse.

"We aren't going there," White said. "We played harder in practice [Monday] than we did in the first five minutes of the game.

"I don't understand it. We ought to have been very, very fresh."

The Razorbacks played their first game as a ranked team in three years after moving into the AP poll on Monday.

"I mean, it's nice, but to me it doesn't mean anything because all it adds is a target on your back," Smith said of the ranking. "So if you start worrying about what number you're ranked at, you start worrying about the wrong things.

"The only thing that really matters is if you win the next game. You just keep winning games."