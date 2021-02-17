Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Nino Sustaita, 21, of 1420 Roanoak Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing. Sustaita was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Roger Harp, 61, of 1620 N. Whistling Straits Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with extortion, unlawful distribution of sexual images, burglary and criminal mischief. Harp was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Elijah Moistner, 42, of 17058 U.S. 71 South in West Fork was arrested Monday in connection with criminal trespass. Moistner was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Keuante Morman, 18, of 314 Tanzanite Trail in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Morman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.