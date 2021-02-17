Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Nino Sustaita, 21, of 1420 Roanoak Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing. Sustaita was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Roger Harp, 61, of 1620 N. Whistling Straits Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with extortion, unlawful distribution of sexual images, burglary and criminal mischief. Harp was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Elijah Moistner, 42, of 17058 U.S. 71 South in West Fork was arrested Monday in connection with criminal trespass. Moistner was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Keuante Morman, 18, of 314 Tanzanite Trail in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Morman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT