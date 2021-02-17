Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Ex-Hog signs with Indians

The Cleveland Indians could be adding another veteran arm to their bullpen after signing Blake Parker (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) to a minor-league contract on Tuesday. Parker's deal includes an invitation to training camp in Arizona, where Cleveland will try to upgrade its relief unit to complement a solid starting staff. Parker, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 14 games last season, the right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA. Parker has 34 career saves in 303 games. He's 14-10 with a 3.52 ERA since breaking in with the Chicago Cubs in 2012.

Fiers, A's agree to deal

Right-hander Mike Fiers is staying put with the Oakland Athletics, finalizing his agreement Tuesday on a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Fiers, whose six victories were a team-best in 2020, reported to the club's spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz., on Tuesday and passed a physical. The pitcher is an important starter in the rotation for Manager Bob Melvin. Fiers, who pitched his second career no-hitter in 2019, just completed a $14.1 million, two-year contract that he signed with Oakland in December 2018. He earned $3 million in prorated pay over the abbreviated 60-game schedule last season from his $8.1 million salary. Fiers, 35, was acquired by the A's in August 2018, and a year later he became the whistleblower in the sign-stealing scandal involving his former Houston Astros club when he provided details to The Athletic in November 2019.

Herrera invited to spring

Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was among 31 nonroster players the Philadelphia Phillies have invited to spring training. Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn't played for the Phillies since 2019 when he was suspended under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but he was removed from the team's 40-man roster last year and wasn't part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season. He will report to the team's minor-league mini-camp. The Phillies also signed catcher Jeff Mathis to a minor-league deal. Mathis, who will join the major-league camp, batted .161 in 24 games for Texas last season.

Swanson loses arbitration case

The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux andRobert Herman made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments. Swanson, 27, hit .274 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary. Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week. Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) won, as did St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million). Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million) lost.

Wise to replace Callaway

Bullpen coach Matt Wise will serve as the Los Angeles Angels' interim pitching coach, replacing the suspended Mickey Callaway. Manager Joe Maddon announced his plan Tuesday as the Angels reported to spring training in Arizona. New Angels executive Dom Chiti will fill in as Maddon's bullpen coach while the investigation of Callaway is concluded. Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and Cleveland pitching coach, is being investigated by Major League Baseball over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media. Wise pitched in the majors for eight seasons, including three with the Angels. He appeared in seven games during the Angels' sole World Series championship season in 2002. Wise has been a coach in the Angels' organization since shortly after his retirement as a player.

OLYMPICS

Boxing events shuffled

A global boxing qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics has been canceled and a European event was postponed from April to June. The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday plans were changed because of "current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries" during the coronavirus pandemic. Boxers worldwide were to compete for 53 places in the Tokyo lineup at a tournament in Paris in June. Those places will now be allocated equally across continents by world rankings based on results since 2017, the IOC said. Olympic entries from Africa and the Asia-Oceania region will now be allocated by rankings while boxers in the Americas and Europe can still earn qualifying places in the ring. An Americas tournament is scheduled for May 10-16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the European qualifiers should be in June at a venue to be decided. The European event began in London last March then was stopped after three of 11 scheduled days when the pandemic was declared. London was to have hosted the postponed event this April. There will be eight men's weight classes and five women's weight classes at the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to open July 23.

FOOTBALL

Panthers to release Short

The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year's salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 -- money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton. Before the injuries, Short, 32, was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

All-Pro signs extension

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status. Sanders, the Dolphins' leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed. Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise's single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record. His career totals are 77 of 89 for 87%. Sanders was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2018.

BASKETBALL

Knicks center breaks hand

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be out until after next month's All-Star break after having surgery Tuesday to repair a broken right hand. The Knicks said Robinson would be reevaluated after the All-Star break, which is scheduled for March 5-10. Robinson was hurt on Friday in Washington when he banged his hand trying to block a shot. The Knicks have won both games in his absence. Robinson shot an NBA-record 74.2% from the field last season and was hitting 66%, tops in the league, when he was hurt. His 1.52 blocks per game rank ninth.