100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1921

• Following a veto message from the governor yesterday afternoon announcing his disapproval of the "anti-cigarette bill," the measure which would license the sale of cigarettes, Senator Johnston, one of the authors of the original measure, introduced another bill in line with the governor's suggestions. The governor said in his message that while he did not approve the habit of cigarette smoking, he appreciated that the present laws which make the sale of cigarettes illegal probably is unenforceable. His objection to the Johnston bill was that the license fees, $10 for retailers and $25 a year for wholesalers, were too low.

50 years ago

Feb. 17, 1971

• It took two tries Tuesday for the state Senate to pass a bill allowing teachers to retain their membership in the state Teachers Retirement System after taking positions in private, nonprofit schools. The bill (HB 173) failed on the first roll call, 16 to 9. It needed 18 votes. The Senate immediately reconsidered and the vote was 19 to 9. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives had passed the bill on its second attempt. The sponsor of HB 173 is Representative J.B. Smith of Marianna. Three private schools have been formed in his legislative district to avoid desegregation.

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1996

• Seven Republican legislators requested Friday that Democratic Gov. Jim Guy Tucker include a bill exempting food from the state sales tax if he calls a special legislative session later this year. "The time is right to give people some relief," Sen. Bill Walters, R-Greenwood, said during a news conference at the Capitol. "We can afford to do it, and I believe that we should do it." The state's 4.5 percent sales tax on food brings in between $130 million and $140 million annually.

10 years ago

Feb. 17, 2011

• Saying there could be another significant resident like President Bill Clinton, Little Rock city directors rejected a policy Tuesday that would have limited honorary street names to the dead. "Situations will arise," said City Director Brad Cazort, one of five city directors to reject the "blanket prohibition." The ordinance failed to get six votes and Mayor Mark Stodola decided not to lend his support with a vote that would have broken the 5-5 tied vote. "I think we can do a better job on that and accomplish what we want to do," Stodola said.