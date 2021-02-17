PB Walmart's pharmacy begins administering covid-19 vaccine

Walmart store manager Essica Clifton looks away as Ashton Cheatham, pharmacy manager, gives her a shot of covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The Pine Bluff store just started giving the shots and is encouraging the public to sign up for appointments. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

The Walmart in Pine Bluff is one of 58 stores in the state that have started giving covid-19 vaccinations, and store officials are eager to get the word out.

Ashton Cheatham, pharmacy manager at the store, said the store started giving the shots on Friday, but the inclement weather had hindered a smooth rollout. As of midday Tuesday, 32 people had been given shots.

"What I want to tell the community is that it's very simple to sign up," Cheatham said. "They can go to walmart.com/covidvaccine and sign up. There are multiple slots within the day."

On Tuesday, Cheatham was giving shots to store personnel so as not to waste vials of vaccine that had been opened. One of those was store manager Essica Clifton, who sat behind a small partition that had been set up to allow for privacy for those getting shots.

"I hate taking shots," she said after Cheatham gave her the injection. "But it was just a little pinch."

Clifton said that she and a few other employees who were getting their shots would not normally qualify at this time to get the vaccine, according to state Health Department protocols, and "should be further down the list," but that those outside the shot parameters are allowed to get the vaccine as part of the "waste-avoidance protocol."

Cheatham said the protocol comes into play to prevent vaccine waste.

"Once punctured, the vial of vaccine is good at room temperature for six hours," he said.

Other non-employees were filtering through the pharmacy department, filling out paperwork and getting their shots. An educator who asked not to be identified said he labored over his decision to get a shot for several weeks before making up his mind.

"I wasn't certain if I was going to get the vaccine," he said, before heading into the booth and rolling up his sleeve. "But after reading as much as I could on the subject, I came to the conclusion that this truly is the right thing to do. It's hard to believe that that tiny vial of medicine is saving the world, but it is."

Cheatham said the store's goal is to vaccinate 20 people a day, except for Thursdays and Sundays. On Thursdays, there are special events and the goal is to vaccinate 80 people. On Sunday, the goal is 10.

"We really want people to be booking appointments every day," he said. "We got 200 doses for the first week, and we have a federal agreement to get sent doses each week."

The vials that Cheatham had received were the Moderna vaccine, which is easier to handle than the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be kept at super-low temperatures.

Cheatham said that so far, all of the doses he had given were to people getting their first shots. Those getting the Moderna vaccine are directed to return in 28 days to get their second shots, which is a booster. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have about a 95% efficacy, making them two of the most effective vaccines available.