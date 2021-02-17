Residential fire kills 1 in Pulaski County, authorities say

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person was found dead at a Pulaski County home that caught fire late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The fire happened in the 4000 block of West Justice Road, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post shortly before 10:45 p.m. About half an hour later, the sheriff’s office reported recovering a body from the home.

The posts don't name the victim. An investigation into the fire is ongoing, authorities said.