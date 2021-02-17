Rogers panel approves condos

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a new residential development and a bank.

Commissioners approved plans for Everest Multifamily, a 43-unit condominium development on about 4 acres off West Denali Drive and West Vinson Road. The property is east of Interstate 49 and west of South 26th Street.

Plans for the project show 10 buildings with four units each, one building with three units and a maintenance building. Drawings show the units having two stories and garages.

Plans for Sterling Bank show a 16,000-square-foot, three-story building with 48 parking spaces on about 2.4 acres on South 52nd Street just east of Interstate 49.

The commission also voted to rezone about 2.3 acres southeast to the intersection of 46th and Olive streets from residential office to neighborhood commercial at the request of HVM Construction Inc.

One resident spoke in opposition of the rezone, and Benton County Justice of the Peace Carrie Smith expressed concerns over what could be built on the property. She said she'd rather see the land developed for businesses rather than apartments.

"To reiterate, this is simply a rezone request that is in front of us," said Mandel Samuels, commissioner. "If this is approved and the developer decides to put in single-family or some type of multifamily residential on this land, that would have to come back before the Planning Commission and a public hearing would have to be held."

Can-Ark Diamond Realty Holdings got the OK to rezone about 6.8 acres southeast of West Shores Road and South 60th Street from agricultural to residential single-family, which allows homes to be built there.

All items passed unanimously. The commission held its meeting online in light of the covid-19 pandemic.