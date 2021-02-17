Shot 2 rollout frozen by cold

Participants are shown during the first covid vaccine clinic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The frigid and slick weather conditions are delaying people from receiving their second covid-19 vaccinations on time, but health experts say it is OK if there is a delay in getting the second dose a few days after the waiting period between the two.

The Doctor's Orders Pharmacy Vaccination Station team was set to roll through a series of second dose clinics this week, but after a winter storm hit on Monday with another storm projected for today, all second doses were rescheduled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

Doctor's Order Pharmacy provided an updated rescheduling table for appointments scheduled through Thursday on its Facebook page. For now, the second-dose clinic Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center is still scheduled.

Vaccinations are happening now for Arkansans who are 70 or older as well as those who work in education and child care.

The second dose provided by the Jefferson Regional Medical Center's clinic scheduled for today also has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 at the same time at First Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

Shots are still being administered to those in the educational system and the 70 and over age group.

Information on getting on the waiting list is available at www.jrmc.org/covid19/ or (870) 541-3136. All vaccinations are by appointment only.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, vaccinations can continue for groups in Phase 1-A, including health care workers, residents and staff members at long-term care facilities and these high priority groups: EMS, fire and law enforcement personnel, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, school health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people -- those who have received the two shots -- will no longer be required to quarantine after an exposure to the coronavirus if they meet certain criteria.

The CDC also said on Sunday that about 38.3 million people have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine, including about 14.1 million people who have been fully vaccinated.

A statewide vaccine rollout chart, using the data provided by the CDC, showed that 11.2% of Arkansans has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 4.3% that have received their second doses.

The covid-19 vaccines are making a difference in long-term care facilities.

For nearly a year, long term care facilities have been at the epicenter of the pandemic, but now the decline in numbers offers hope.

According to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, covid-19 cases have been on a downward trajectory in recent weeks, and many providers are optimistic that they may have turned the corner in their fight against the pandemic.

As of Feb. 12:

• More than 4 million residents and staff members have received their first doses.

• More than 1.4 million residents and staff have received their second doses.

• More than 85% of nursing homes have completed their second round of vaccination clinics, and 75% of assisted-living communities and other senior living facilities have completed their first. More than 10% of nursing homes have already completed their third round of clinics.

Reports provided by the Health Department on Tuesday show that only one facility in Jefferson County has active cases -- the Arkansas Convalescent Center, which has eight active residents and five active staff cases.

Arkansas pharmacists are still receiving only enough vaccines per week to vaccinate 1 in 10 eligible patients, according to the Health Department.

"It is going to take patience, but we will vaccinate everyone who would like protection from the virus," said a spokesperson from Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. "The Doctor's Orders Pharmacy team is doing our part. We are above the Arkansas benchmark for doses received and given. Thank you, Jefferson County, for your willingness to inject to protect."