State covid cases rise by 667; hospitalizations continue to fall

Arkansas' downward trend in new coronavirus cases continued Wednesday amid a slowdown in testing caused by winter storms.

The state's count of cases rose by 667.

That was bigger than the previous day's increase but more than 400 fewer cases than were added the previous Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell by 36, to 602, reaching its lowest level since Oct. 18.

It was the fifth day in a row the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals had fallen.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 108. The number who were in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. fell by 17, to 233.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 26, to 5,313.

"We once again saw a decrease in testing yesterday, which was impacted by the weather," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"We received an additional 18,525 vaccine doses yesterday, and we will continue to administer these doses as quickly as possible. Please continue to take necessary precautions against covid-19 and limit road travel as much as possible."

