BASEBALL

Razorbacks' opener pushed to Saturday

The start of the College Baseball Showdown is being pushed back a day.

That means the University of Arkansas' season opener against No. 4 Texas Tech won't be played until Saturday at 7 p.m. Central, and games against No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU also will be played one day later than originally scheduled.

The game against Texas is now scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. and the game against TCU for Monday at 6 p.m.

All three games will be played at Globe Life Field, the climate-controlled home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Single-day tickets purchased for games Saturday and Sunday will still be honored on those days, while single-day tickets purchased for Friday can be used to access games Sunday or Monday, according to news releases from participating schools.

-- Matt Jones

ASU, UCA postpone opening series

Arkansas State University's season-opening weekend series against Missouri State was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather, as was the University of Central Arkansas' series against Western Illinois.

ASU's series with Missouri State will become two midweek games on March 9-10. The Red Wolves' season will now start Feb. 23 with a 4 p.m. Central first pitch against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

UCA's series with Western Illinois will now begin with a single game Sunday starting at 1 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Monday starting at 1 p.m.

GAC honors announced

First baseman Jonathon Arrieta of Arkansas Tech University and catcher Brett McGee of Southern Arkansas University were honored Tuesday as the Great American Conference's co-Players of the Week, while Arkansas Tech starter Hayes Cox was named the conference's Pitcher of the Week.

Arrieta had three multi-hit games for the Wonder Boys after starting the season 1 for 8 at the Houston Winter Invitational. He hit his first two home runs of the season in a doubleheader against Ouachita Baptist University and finished the weekend going 6 for 9 at the plate.

McGee hit the go-ahead home run that pushed SAU over Henderson State University 7-2. He then went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run, 2 RBI and 4 runs scored in a victory over Ouachita Baptist. He hit .556 for the week with a 1.333 slugging percentage.

Cox surrendered only 4 hits and struck out 5 in the eighth complete game of his career Friday in a victory over OBU. For his career, Cox is 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA against the Tigers.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech women move up

After an undefeated week, the Arkansas Tech University women's team moved up to No. 14 in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll released Tuesday.

The Golden Suns defeated Harding University, Ouachita Baptist University and Southern Arkansas University in a matter of six days last week.

Arkansas Tech returns to the court Saturday to face Henderson State University. Thursday's game against the University of Arkansas-Monticello was canceled because of inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

GOLF

ASU women finish strong

The second-lowest round in program history helped the Arkansas State University women to a third-place finish at the First Coast Classic in Jacksonville, Fla.

After inclement weather suspended play Monday midway through the second round, the Red Wolves completed the round with a 3-under 286 total. Eight of the top nine low rounds in program history have come since the start of the 2019-20 season.

ASU then shot 12-over 300 in the final round, finishing at 13-over 877, which was the second-lowest three-round total in program history and three strokes back of Troy for second place. Host North Florida won the event with a 6-under 858.

Olivia Schmidt led the Red Wolves individually, shooting a 2-under 70 in the second round and a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish in fifth place with a 2-under 214 total. Elise Schultz finished at 4-over 220 and tied for 14th place individually, while Sydni was one stroke back at 5-over 221 and tied for 17th place.

Arkansas women finish seventh

The University of Arkansas women's team shot a 3-over 291 on Tuesday to finish tied for seventh place at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla.

Julia Gregg led the Razorbacks with a 2-under 70, finishing tied for 13th place individually at 1-under 215. Her round of 70 matched a career best and was the third such round of her career.

Brooke Matthews shot a 2-over 74 and finished in 22nd place individually at even-par 216. Ela Anacona and Cory Lopez both finished at 1-over 217.

Simmons Bank, ASGA announce event

The Arkansas State Golf Association and Simmons Bank announced a five-year presenting sponsorship Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, amateurs from Arkansas and Tennessee will compete in a Ryder Cup-style event known as the Simmons Bank Cup at TPC Southwind in Memphis on April 11-13. The bank will also sponsor the Charles "Monk" Wade Junior Classic, which will be held at The First Tee of Central Arkansas on May 8-9.

The announcement of the Simmons Bank Cup follows the bank's February 2020 deal to become the eight-year title sponsor for the Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open, previously known as the Nashville Golf Open.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services