Water utility CEO approved for 4% raise, 5% bonus

The board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water has approved a pay boost for the regional water utility's chief executive officer, increasing his annual salary for 2021 to just more than $220,000.

The board approved the pay raise of 4% Thursday for CEO Tad Bohannon.

As a result, Bohannon will receive an annual salary of approximately $220,730 in 2021, an increase of nearly $8,490 from his 2020 annual salary of roughly $212,243, according to figures provided by a spokesman for the utility.

Commissioners also approved a 5% bonus of slightly more than $10,600 for Bohannon. The size of the bonus was based on his 2020 salary.

In an email, utility spokesman Douglas Shackelford described the 4% raise as a performance increase and the bonus as a "one-time bonus for his performance through the pandemic."

Commissioners went into executive session during the board meeting to discuss Bohannon's performance in an annual review of the chief executive. After commissioners returned from the executive session, Commissioner Carmen Smith made a motion to increase Bohannon's compensation.

She proposed the bonus for Bohannon in light of the "significant challenges" faced by the water utility during the covid-19 pandemic, such as implementing protocols to protect not only employees but also the water supply and treatment systems.

Additionally, Smith said Bohannon "faced significant revenue shortfalls due to the temporary elimination of shutoffs."

Because of those factors, as well as the utility's "many, many achievements" over the past year, Smith suggested the bonus be awarded.

Smith noted that commissioners have expressed a desire to conduct a formal analysis of the chief executive officer's compensation for next year.

The motion was approved unanimously in a voice vote.

Bohannon has been the utility's chief executive since 2016. Before he was appointed to succeed former Central Arkansas Water chief executive Graham Rich, Bohannon was the utility's chief legal counsel.

Central Arkansas Water is the largest water utility in the state, with nearly 450,000 customers in a region that encompasses Little Rock and the surrounding area.

The chief executive of Central Arkansas Water has historically ranked as one of the highest-paid officials in Little Rock.

The boost to Bohannon's pay will push his salary closer to that of Bryan Malinowski, who serves as executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

For his work, Malinowski received a 3% raise in December that increased his annual pay to $236,900, plus a $15,000 bonus and contributions to his retirements accounts equivalent to 5% of his salary.