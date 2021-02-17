Sections
Weather forces postponement of Arkansas women's basketball game

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:05 a.m.
Snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light traffic moves down Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The National Weather Service is forecasting several inches of snow throughout the state through Wednesday and Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas-Ole Miss women's basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to this week's winter storm.

No makeup date has been announced for the game at Bud Walton Arena. The No. 18 Razorbacks (15-7, 5-6 SEC) are scheduled to play again Sunday at LSU (8-10, 6-6).

Arkansas-Ole Miss was one of seven games — four women's and three men's — scheduled for Thursday that were postponed by the Southeastern Conference office due to weather.

Much of the SEC's footprint has been affected by the winter weather system that dumped several inches of snowfall in some areas and a layer of ice in others. Multiple days of subfreezing temperatures have worsened travel conditions across much of the South.

At least six SEC universities — including Arkansas and Ole Miss — have closed their campus for at least one day this week.

