Welcome mat out at shelters around state

Service providers continue to help homeless and displaced Arkansans weather the week’s frigid days, with many saying they still have food, shelter and warmth for anyone in need.

Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith has seen an increase in foot traffic and people seeking overnight shelter, Executive Director Chris Joannides said. On Sunday and Monday the campus had around 125 people each night.

“We are open. Homelessness doesn’t stop during weekends or for snowstorms,” he said. “Whoever’s coming in has been in. Even some of the hard-core guys I’ve known for the last few years have come in.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) found that 2,717 Arkansans experienced homelessness in 2019. More than 52% (1,415) of all people experiencing homelessness were found in unsheltered locations — the fifth-highest percentage in the country, which averaged about 37%, according to HUD’s 2019 annual Homeless Assessment Report.

Even more Arkansans may seek temporary shelter because of power outages, and Joannides said Riverview Hope Campus still has room and can provide Wi-Fi and laundry equipment along with three meals a day. It’s open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Anyone without power can come out. Come on over,” he said, echoed by several shelters throughout the state.

Compassion Center in Little Rock can set up extra beds to handle additional emergency overnight guests, but it needs donations of gloves and money immediately, according to a news release.

The center has about 200 men, women and children. It can accommodate 250-300. Fear of coronavirus means many people are reluctant to go into safe places, according to the news release.

“It’s going to be brutally cold for the next few nights in Little Rock. Temperatures below freezing and snow for several days. This can be dangerous weather for the homeless who are trying to survive outdoors,” the statement read. “But the cold weather forces the choice between potentially deadly hypothermia and the virus fear.”

The center is taking safety precautions, including taking temperatures of people at the entrance, constant cleaning and sanitation, requiring masks and setting up to allow for distancing, the release said.

The shelter is incurring greater costs because of the cold, including for heat and water bills and buying more winter gloves, which are in short supply. The center could also use more hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and shampoo.

“The best way to [donate] is bring them to us,” Pastor William Holloway said. “We are short on drivers and also cannot get in the side streets with the little trucks we have.”

Another service provider in Little Rock, The Van, has been running a warming station and temporary shelter since last Wednesday out of the Hall of Industry at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. On Tuesday, the city worked with Jericho Way and Rock Region Metro to transport dozens of people from the hall to other shelters or hotels, according to a city news release.

The Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department will continue to transport any unsheltered residents they find — something they have done since Feb. 8 — the release stated.

While most nonprofits work on constantly tight budgets, some organizations have additional federal coronavirus relief funds approved by Congress and have been working hard to address increased need during the covid-19 pandemic, said Leslie Dorn, executive director of United Way of Southeast Arkansas. The organization distributes funds raised in the area to 21 service providers in 14 counties.

“No one has really requested anything additional,” she said. “That’s not to say — as it thaws or comes through tonight — that we won’t. We’re prepared to help.”

Salvation Army locations throughout the state are also providing help. Several locations said they are open 24/7. In Jonesboro, the organization has seen around 20 people each of the past few nights and is not yet at capacity, said Sue Webster, a social worker.

“We can offer shelter, food, coats and blankets, and whatever’s needed,” she said.

Capt. Elyshia Perdieu at the El Dorado Salvation Army said anyone with a photo ID can enter and get warm. It had seven at the shelter Monday.

“Many are finding family and friends to stay with,” she said, “If you need a place to stay or just want a cup of coffee, you’re more than welcome to come on in. We can provide masks.”

There are warming centers in Central Arkansas at the following locations:

Little Rock Compassion Center, 3618 W. Roosevelt Road.

Benton Compassion Center, 1212 W. South St.

Conway Ministry Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road.

Salvation Army Central Arkansas Day Warming Station, 1111 W. Markham.