Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman succumbs in Fort Smith fire

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 3:48 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The origin and cause of a fire that killed a woman and injured a man early Tuesday are under investigation.

Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said crews were sent at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at 600 N. 13th St. A man standing outside, who had suffered burns, told firefighters that someone was inside.

Firefighters found a woman's body in the detached garage.

The man was taken to a hospital, according to Millard. His condition was unknown.

Officials haven't identified the man or woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT